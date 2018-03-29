New 2018 Hyundai Tucson Revealed At The New York International Auto Show

The new 2018 Hyundai Tucson was unveiled to the world, the redefined version of Hyundai’s most important sales driver worldwide at the New York International Auto Show. Hyundai’s new compact SUV gets refreshed, eye-catching design, revised powertrain line-up and more advanced technology and convenience features.

The Tucson’s exterior design features Cascading Grille and a refined new light signature with full LED headlights as well as an uplifted front bumper, skid plate and a new wheel design. The car is also equipped with a new taillight as well as a redesigned rear bumper and muffler.

In terms of performance, the New Tucson is powered by two diesel and two petrol engines (specification differs by market).

The most powerful powertrain in this line-up is the 2.0 diesel engine with an output of 186 PS. This engine comes with four-wheel drive and can be paired with a six-speed manual transmission (6MT) or optionally with the newly developed eight-speed automatic transmission (8AT).

Alternatively, customers can choose between the newly developed 1.6 diesel engines with two power outputs – 115 PS and 133 PS. Both engines are available with a six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel-drive. For the higher power version Hyundai offers a seven-speed dual clutch transmission (7DCT) and the choice of front- or four-wheel drive. Hyundai’s new in-house developed 7DCT transmission is claimed to deliver better fuel consumption numbers, and lower CO2 emissions.

The new Tucson is also available with two petrol engines. The 1.6-litre GDI with a six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel-drive generates 132 PS. The 1.6-litre T-GDI delivers up to 177 PS. It can be mated to a 6MT or a 7DCT, both available with front- or four-wheel drive. The entire engine line-up of New Tucson meets the new Euro 6c emission standards.

Inside, customers can choose between comfort and convenience features which consist of a premium sound system by Krell, a wireless QI standard based mobile phone charger and a seven-inch information screen, supporting Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity. The car can be equipped with an eight-inch navigation system which offers 3D maps and a seven-year free subscription to LIVE Services including updated information in real time. A standard USB port provides a further connection of the customer’s mobile devices with New Tucson. Another standard feature is the extra USB port in the rear.

The latest Hyundai SmartSense active safety and driving assistance features available in the new Tucson include:

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

Speed Limit Indicator Function (SLIF)

Furthermore, the safety package includes:

Hyundai’s Surround View Monitor (SVM)

Bi-LED headlamps

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Rain-sensing wipers

Using front radar sensors, the Tucson’s Advanced Smart Cruise Control (ASCC) keeps constant speed and distance from the vehicle ahead by automatically accelerating and braking.

Following its world premiere in New York, the New Tucson will make its debut in Europe some weeks later. The India launch details are not available at the moment.