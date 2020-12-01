BMW S1000RR is the Latest Member of John Abraham’s Garage

John Abraham, apart from his acting skills and action-packed movies, is a renowned automobile enthusiast. His garage consists of some iconic and exotic beauties. The Bollywood actor not only owns an amazing collection of wheels, but he has also been witnessed many times, enjoying some quality time with his prized possessions. Although Bollywood celebrities and exotic set of wheels go hand in hand, if we had to pick just one celeb who absolutely loves motorcycles, it has to be John Abraham!

More details

The Bollywood actor and model has now acquired one more beast and it is none other than the BMW S1000RR, otherwise known as one of the best superbikes available today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

Almost a year ago, John Abraham gave us a quick tour of his bike garage through a short video he uploaded on Instagram. The popular filmstar has a bunch of premium litre-class sports bikes in his garage. His garage includes many premium sporty bikes like the Kawasaki ZX-14R, Aprilia RSV4-RF, Yamaha V-Max, Yamaha YZF R1, Ducati V4 Panigale and the MV Agusta F3 800. And now, he recently uploaded a reel on Instagram revealing his all-black spanking new BMW S1000RR. The caption of the post read “New sweet child of mine”. And this new child of his is certainly a beast!

Specifications

It is powered by a 999 cc, 4-cylinder motor and makes 207 hp at 13,500 rpm and peak torque of 113 Nm is delivered at 11,000 rpm. BMW has obtained the additional power by using their ShiftCam technology which changes the valve timing of the engine to generate the additional power even at the top of the rev range. The power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox, which comes with a quick-shifter, working in both directions. Four riding modes – Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race optimise the power delivery to the rear wheel. Moreover, a six-axis IMU helps power the cornering ABS and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) which make sure the bike stays straight.

Another change in the new model is the new chassis, which uses lighter components and a new swingarm. This leads to a kerb weight of 197 kg, which is a whole 11 kg lighter than the model it replaces. Moreover, Brembo brakes have been replaced with Hayes brakes and Sachs suspension has been replaced with Marzocchi units. BMW also offers an M-package with this superbike, which takes the weight further down to 193.5 kg.

The actor also owns a Nissan GTR black edition, otherwise known as ‘The Godzilla’. It has gained its name for its reputation of destroying purpose-built supercar egos, especially if the car has seen some performance upgrades. Before bringing home the Black Edition GTR, Mr Abraham drove around in a Lamborghini Gallardo, which was replaced with the GTR. John is a Bollywood star so he’s got to have a long list of parties he must go to, for which one would like a luxury SUV. That is where the Audi Q7 comes in. He also owns a Maruti Gypsy, one of the most iconic homegrown SUVs to ever grace our soil. He recently donated the same Gypsy to an animal non-profit organisation – Animals Matter To Me (AMTM) India.