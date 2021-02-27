BMW R NineT Roadster And R NineT Scrambler Launched In India

The BMW R nine T range made a debut in 2013. Fast-forward to 2020, BMW Motorrad unveiled the BS6/Euro5 compliant R nineT range and now, BMW has launched their latest R nineT and R nineT Scrambler offerings in the Indian market. The new BMW R nineT and R nineT Scrambler are priced at Rs 18.50 lakh and Rs 16.75 lakh, respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom (India). The pricing might be a little steep because both the motorcycles are brought here via the CBU route.

More details

The 2021 R nine T range comes with a Euro5 compliant 1,170cc boxer engine, which produces a peak power output of 109bhp at 7,250rpm and 116Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.

BMW claims that to further refine the engine, they have added newly designed cylinder heads, which provide a more harmonious transition from the outer to the inner cooling fins. Apart from this, there are also newly designed throttle valve parts, and cylinder head covers that give the bike even greater aesthetic appeal.

BMW has also revealed that inside the cylinder heads, there is a new turbulence system that swirls the mixture to ensure even better and cleaner combustion and increased torque. BMW Motorrad claims a 0-100kmph acceleration in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 200 kmph.

The new BMW R nineT is a classic roadster while the R nineT Scrambler, as the name suggests, is a Scrambler-style motorcycle. The classic design is complemented by an LED headlight with LED DRL and a newly designed circular instrument. The range-topping R nineT is equipped with spoke wheels, while the R nineT Scrambler comes shod with alloy wheels and knobby tyres. Another difference is the suspension setup. The entry-level R nineT Scrambler comes with telescopic forks at the front with rubber gaiters.

The BMW R nineT, on the other hand, is equipped with USD forks at the front. Braking, however, is identical with both motorcycles equipped with dual 320mm discs at the front and a single 265mm disc at the rear.

BMW R nineT is being offered in color options of Blackstorm Metallic/Brushed Aluminium, Option 719 Aluminium, Mineral White Metallic/Aurum and Night Black Matt/Aluminium Matt. The BMW R nineT Scrambler gets colors of Granite Gray Metallic, Cosmic Blue Metallic/Light White, Black Storm Metallic/Racing Red and Kalamata Metallic Matt.