BMW’s G310 R And G310 GS Get New Colour Options

German bike manufacturer, BMW Motorrad, recently announced the addition of new colour options for its bike line-up across the world. Last week, the company also launched the next-generation S1000 RR in India and has been quite successful in the luxury bike segment. However, BMW’s entry-level models, the G310 R and G310 GS, are the best-selling bikes of the brand in the Indian market and to attract more customers and boost sales figures, BMW has gone ahead and launched a new stylish and sporty paint scheme for each of these bikes.

The G310 R streetfighter is now available in a new Cosmic black inspired colour that will replace the old one, while the G310 GS adventure tourer will receive a new Strato blue metallic paint scheme replacing the Racing red colour. The new Cosmic black colour now covers the entire bike along with a set of new decals on the front fender, radiator cover and rear fairing to give the motorcycle a renewed sporty look. Unlike the existing GS range, the “GS” logo on the tank now also gets a neon yellow shade instead of the monotonous body colour. While the new paint on the G 310 GS is only visible on the front beak and on the top of the fuel tank, as the rest of the bike remains the same as the old one.

Mechanically, these bikes remain unchanged and are equipped with the same 313.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, reverse-inclined engine that produces about 34 HP and 28 Nm of peak torque. The engine is further paired with a 6-speed transmission. The G 310 bikes share a similar trellis frame and their chassis specifications also include an adjustable monoshock at the back, a set of upside-down forks at the front, disc brakes on both wheels and dual-channel ABS. However, the G 310 GS comes with a larger 19-inch front wheel and a longer suspension-travel for off-roading purposes, while the G 310 R uses a 17-inch front wheel, as it comes under the streetfighter category.

As of now, these new colour options haven’t been updated on the company’s Indian website and we do not expect to see any changes in the prices either. The prices for the BMW G310 R start from INR 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), while the G 310 GS retails at INR 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India).