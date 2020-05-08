BMW M8 And 8 Series Gran Coupe Launched In India

BMW has launched the much awaited luxury sedans M8 and 8 series Gran Coupe in India. Yesterday we reported the confirmation that the Bavarian carmaker had scheduled the launch of its premium coupe on May 8 and today they were launched on a digital platform. If it weren’t for the ongoing global pandemic, we would have already gotten them by now. Both cars have already made their way to some dealerships as bookings were being accepted for some time now.

The 8 Series line-up is positioned above the 6 Series Gran Coupe and is offered in three variants – the 840i Gran Coupe, the 840i Gran Coupe ‘M’ Sports Edition and the M8 Coupe. While the 8 series Gran Coupe is priced at Rs 1.3 crore, the M8 comes at a price of Rs 2.15 crore (both prices ex-showroom). Whereas the 840i Gran Coupe ‘M’ Sports Edition will be offered at a price of Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom). All the three cars will be available for retail through BMW’s recently launched ‘Contactless Experience’ platform.

Both the M8 and the 840i are a part of the top-of-the-range 8 Series nameplate which makes a return after more than two decades. Elsewhere, the 8 Series is available in 2-door coupe and convertible form. For now, the M8 Coupe and the 4-door Gran Coupe have made their way to India, where the latter will be available in the 840i guise.

The 840i is powered by a 3.0-litre, inline-6, turbocharged engine which cranks out 340 bhp and 500 Nm, all of which goes to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic. The sporty grand tourer can hit a speed of 100 kmph from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and hit a top speed of 250 mph. The 8 Series Gran Coupe is easily noticeable by its large size, measuring more than 5 meters in length and almost 2 meters wide.

On the other hand, the M8 has been introduced in 2-door coupe form, powered by a 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 which cranks out a hefty 600hp and a massive 750 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission sourced from ZF. Equipped with BMW’s xDrive, power is sent to all four wheels, but for the M8, the system has the ability to decouple the front axle, making the coupe a rear-wheel driven machine. The M8 can go from 0 – 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and from 0 – 200 kmph in 10.8 seconds. Top speed is capped to 250 kmph but can be raised to 305 kmph with the optional M Driver’s package.

Speaking about design and styling, both 8 Series Gran Coupe and M8 Coupe share several common features. The aggressive profile is clearly evident with the sleek swept-back headlamps, sculpted bonnet with distinctive character lines, prominent kidney grille, aerodynamic creases on the sides, sporty exhaust tips and trendy split tail lamps. Features that give M8 Coupe its distinctive profile include the uniquely shaped front bumper, larger air intakes and sportier alloy wheels.

Both cars offer a range of advanced features such as a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit, a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, four zone climate control system, 14-way powered front seats and dynamic cruise control system. The infotainment system is equipped with an iDrive interface that can recognize gestures.

As far as safety features are concerned, both the cars get BMW Safety technologies which include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), anti-lock braking system (ABS), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor and ISOFIX child seat mounting for the two outer rear seats. Customers can also opt for BMW Night Vision with person recognition. Both models are equipped with launch control, M-Sport differential, adaptive suspension with variable shock absorber, sport exhaust system, and more.

The interiors of both cars are rich in premiumness, however, due to the extra cost, the M8 gives you the royalty you seek at this price point. The M8’s cabin is draped in Merino leather as standard and bits on the dash will be finished in piano black. 20-inch Star-spoke alloy wheels will be offered as an option. Other optional bits include an M Carbon engine cover, an M Sport exhaust system, BMW Driving Assistant Pro, ventilation for the front seats and the M Driver’s package.