BMW Individual Celebrates 25 Years With A Yacht Inspired M760Li

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of BMW Individual, the company has rolled out an M760Li inspired by Nautor’s Swan. The BMW Individual M760Li inspired by Nautor’s Swan will make its debut at the Frankfurt International Motor Show on 12 September 2017.

A brief glance is enough to reveal the yachting inspiration behind the unique BMW Individual M760Li inspired by Nautor’s Swan. Cooperation partner Nautor’s Swan produced some elements for this special model by hand at their workshop in western Finland. These include teak panels with joints filled precisely with a fine layer of rubber. This allows the wood to expand and contract with changing temperatures. This is particularly sensible for the deck on a yacht – but also in a car. That is why this carbon-bonded wooden component graces the boot floor in the BMW Individual M760Li inspired by Nautor’s Swan. The boot is also fitted out in Alcantara Smoke White.

The interior trims, entry sills and floor mats are also made with teak and have been produced by Nautor’s Swan. This is enhanced by the presence of the Finnish brand’s insignia. The Nautor’s Swan signet is stitched into the headrests and cushions. It also adorns the sun visors and interior trims made of European oak on the driver’s side and the central console.

The co-operation between the two brands is also apparent on the exterior. The brake calipers on the BMW Individual M760Li, which are exclusively finished in the same colour as the car, each bear a raised Swan logo, which is manufactured in an extra procedure. The boot lid of the car is also decorated with the Nautor’s Swan arrow, which is usually to be found on the side of the yachts.

This bespoke M760Li xDrive V12 Excellence has an exterior finished in the special BMW Individual colour damask red and a two-tone fine-grain Merino leather interior in smoke white and Criollo brown. The same is true of other features finished in leather, such as the footrests in the back of the car. BMW Individual leather varieties into the trims for the A and B pillars, seat trims, door sills and the side covers for the instrument panel.

The BMW Individual M760Li inspired by Nautor’s Swan special model is propelled by the same M Performance TwinPower Turbo 12-cylinder petrol that produces 610 hp and 800 Nm of torque. This enables the car accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.7 seconds.