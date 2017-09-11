Skoda Kodiaq to be launched in India in October 2017

A new 7-seater SUV rivalling the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour is on the cards for India. Slated for launch towards the end of this year, the new Skoda Kodiaq will in all probability hit showrooms next month. Listed on Skoda’s India website as a car which is en route, the Kodiaq will offer genuine competition to the already established models in the segment.

Built on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform, the Kodiaq features Skoda’s crystalline design language and is the first seven-seat SUV from the Czech brand. The SUV is equipped with full LED headlights, LED tail lamps, a panoramic sun roof, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three zone climate control, electric front seats, heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, reverse camera, surround parking sensors and hands-free tailgate operation. The car also gets 360-degree cameras which enable efficient and safe parking.

The Skoda Kodiaq is 4,697 mm long, sports a wheelbase of 2,791 mm and has a ground clearance of 190mm. The appearance of the exterior components varies according to the three trim levels – Active, Ambition and Style. In the Active and Ambition trim levels, the Kodiaq comes equipped with 17-inch wheels as standard; 18-inch wheels are standard in the Style trim level. Storage capacity, without folding any of the three rows stands at 270-litre. However, a folding third row extends the storage capacity to 630-litres, while lowering the second row extends it to a massive 2,005-litres!

India-spec models could get the 180 PS 2.0-litre TSI petrol and the 190 PS 2.0-litre TDI diesel engines; both matched to an all-wheel-drive system paired to driving modes and a dual clutch auto transmission. Other features on the Kodiaq include Brake Energy Recovery, Automatic Start-Stop, and three-way selectable Dynamic Chassis Control settings. To be assembled at Skoda’s facility near Aurangabad in Maharashtra, prices could start from INR 26 – 27 lakh (ex-showroom).