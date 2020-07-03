2020 BMW G 310 Twins Spotted Testing in India

BMW Motorrad is readying an updated version of its entry-level motorcycles, the G 310 R and G 310 GS. Both will be introduced globally later this year. The BS6 BMW G 310 twins have been spotted testing in India. The test mule that was caught on camera wears no camouflage whatsoever.

While there were speculations about the bikes getting a mid lifecycle refresh, the latest spy images from India and previously Europe, confirm this development and reveal a host of changes to the upcoming 2020 G310 Twins. The video of the bikes spotted testing has been uploaded on YouTube in two parts.

The latest spy shots of the 2020 BS6 BMW G310 twins reveal a new LED headlamp and cosmetic upgrades to the street naked motorcycle. The other big change will be a BS6/Euro5 compliant engine. For the uninitiated, the G310 twins are locally assembled at TVS’ Hosur manufacturing facility and share its powertrains and platform with the Indian manufacturer’s flagship Apache RR310.

The 2020 BMW G 310 R naked streetfighter and G 310 GS adventure tourer first surfaced in Europe earlier this year. Their presence in India suggests that BMW is not far from putting them into production. Like in most cases, the lockdown could cause a delay of a few weeks.

Design & Features

The 2020 BS6 BMW G310 twin spy images reveal a redesigned headlamp unit and a revised digital instrument console as well. The overall shape of the headlamp unit remains the same, but the cluster sports a new design for a sharper look. The side panels are new as well and relay a sense of sportiness to the bike, compared to the current version that looks all sobered up.

Watch Video Part 1:

For the G310 GS, the matte black colour of the test mule looks quite good on the dual-sport motorcycle. While it isn’t very clear in the spy pictures, it seems that the body panels of the more eco-friendly G 310 GS have been tweaked for a sportier look. Also, the beak of the ADV appears to be narrower than that of the BS4 model. The forthcoming BMW G 310 GS would also feature a set of new LED indicators along with a slightly reworked exhaust.

The updated G 310 R features new LED headlamps in addition to revised fuel tank extensions and radiator shrouds. Rest of the motorcycle has been carried forward more or less untouched. Overall, the 2021 BMW G 310 R looks sharper than before. The G 310 R also continues to offer an aggressive riding posture, while the G 310 GS differentiates itself with the raised handlebar and a small windscreen.

Watch Video Part 2:

Both the motorcycles will retain their original characteristics, although they will be slightly heavier. The BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS continue to sport gold-finished forks at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear. Other cycle parts including the disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS will be carried over.

Powertrain & Transmission

Both the BMW G 310 twins are powered by a 313 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which produced output figures of 34 PS and 28 Nm in its BS4 form. The updated bikes will use a BS6 version of the same mill. The power and torque outputs are likely to be more or less the same. It will be paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Like the RR 310, BMW’s bikes could also feature riding modes, a slipper clutch and ride-by-wire.

Expected Launch

In their BS4 form, the G 310 GS and the G 310 R were retailed at an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.49 lakh and Rs 2.99 lakh. The BMW G310R competes with the likes of Honda CB300R and KTM 390 Duke but is more expensive than both of them and as for the BMW G310 GS, its direct competitor is the KTM Adventure 390. We can expect the BMW G 310 twins to be available at the markets by September this year.