MCH Scrambler V2.0 From Latvia-Based Moto Classic House Celebrates Royal Enfield’s 120th Anniversary

Royal Enfield is one of the oldest motorcycle brands in the world. It was founded way back in 1901 and avid motorcycle fans know this by heart because the company itself doesn’t shy away from branding its birth year. Going by not-so-scientific calculation, RE is celebrating its 120th anniversary and to commemorate the same, Latvia-based Moto Classic House has unveiled a special edition Interceptor 650 dubbed as MCH Scrambler 2.0.

More details

As the name suggests, it is a more rugged take on the retro roadster and going by its minimalistic yet visually appealing mods, it makes us believe that having a 650cc Scrambler from RE won’t be a bad idea after all.

List of mods

To refresh your memory, Royal Enfield’s Latvia division rolled out a special-edition scrambler based on the Interceptor 650, last year. It was limited to only 10 units but the Scrambler take on the Interceptor 650 managed to attract quite some attention. This time around, Moto Classic House has turned the dial to 11 and has bestowed the Interceptor 650 with more off-road capabilities.

To begin with, it comes draped in Bullet Forest Green paint. The overall visual flair is further accentuated by hand-painted golden stripes on the tank and the side panels. Other custom bits include aftermarket taillight and turn indicators. To make the intention clear, it also gets a ‘120th-anniversary’ badge on the side panel.

Scramblers are supposed to be rugged in their intent and to reflect the same, there’s also a headlight mesh guard in place. The acoustic department is handled by end-cans sourced from Zard while the exhaust routing resembles a true-blue Scrambler. It also gets a custom leather seat which looks a lot more grippy than the stock version. To improve the performance, the ECU has been remapped while the suspension duties are taken care of by Ohlins. To make the motorcycle lighter than the factory spec, it also gets a few in-house CNC machined parts. To provide optimum grip off the tarmac, stock tyres are replaced by Pirelli Scorpion STR Rally tires which are supposedly brilliant off the road.

Rumours surrounding the Royal Enfield Scrambler have been floating around for quite some time now. While we still wait for an official announcement from Royal Enfield, we do wish to see a factory version of RE’s 650cc Scrambler someday.