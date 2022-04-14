BMW F 850 GS, F 850 GS Adventure And F 900 XR Launched!

BMW Motorrad has launched three new bikes in the Indian market today. These are the F 850 GS (Rs 12.50 lakh), the F 850 GS Adventure (Rs 13.25 lakh), and the F 900 XR (Rs 12.30 lakh). Bookings for all three bikes are already underway with deliveries set to take place in June. Additionally, the brand has discontinued the F 900 R and the F 750 GS. Let’s take a look at what’s new:

BMW F 850 GS Pro, F 850 GS Adventure Pro

Both the bikes come in the higher-end Pro variants. The design elements include asymmetric headlight design and gold rims. The F 850 GS is available in the Style Rallye (Racing Blue Metallic) color scheme, while the Adventure can be had in either the Style Rallye (Kalamata Metallic Matt) or Style Triple Black (Black Storm Metallic) color schemes.

Both the bikes are powered by an 853cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 95hp at 8,250rpm and 92Nm of torque at 6,250rpm, and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Both the Adventure bikes come with automatic stability control (ASC) and two riding modes – Rain and Road. The 850 GS Adventure model, on the other hand, also features a 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster, BMW Motorrad Connect, USB charging port, cruise control, ABS Pro, and DTC (dynamic traction control) as standard.

BMW F 900 XR Pro

The BMW F 900 XR is also available only in the Pro guise. The bike is available in three packages, namely, Comfort, Dynamic and Active. Features in the Comfort package include s Dynamic ESA, Keyless Ride and a center stand as standard as part of Comfort package. Headlight Pro, Daytime Riding Lights, and Gear Shift Assist Pro are available as a part of Dynamic Package. The Active Package includes Riding Modes Pro, Dynamic Engine Brake Control (MSR), Heated Grips, Dynamic Traction Control, ABS Pro, and case holders.

It gets full LED lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled 6.5-inch full-color TFT screen. Other features include ABS, traction control, riding modes pro, engine brake control, and keyless ride. It is powered by an 895cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin cylinder engine that churns out 103.2bhp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 92Nm at 6,500rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.