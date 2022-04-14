BMW X7 Facelift Debuts With A New Face

The BMW X7 is the brand’s flagship SUV that made its debut 5 years ago. When revealed, the X7 featured one of the biggest grilles to ever feature on a BMW. Though it divided opinions, the design surely grew over everyone as time went by. Now, the X7 facelift has been revealed with a new front fascia which will surely divide opinions again. Let’s take a look at what’s new:

Design

The X7 facelift debuts with a new face that features split LED headlights. The top half features LED DRLS with LED turn indicators whereas the lower half features Matrix LED headlights. This dual lighting setup will feature on other future flagship BMW models such as the electric i7 and 7 Series sedans. The kidney grille has been updated as well and it features a cascading lighting element. The new X7 also features 23-inch wheels as an option. The rear features an updated LED taillamp design.

Interior

The new X7 will get BMW’s latest operating system dubbed the iDrive 8. It features a large curved display with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainments system. The traditional gear selector has been done away with and it now comes with a rocker panel. It also gets more features such as ventilated seats for the second and third row, along with a heated steering wheel and front armrests, a Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system, massage function, and extensive ambient lighting all around the cabin.

Powertrain

The facelifted X7 gives you a choice of three powertrains to choose from. These are two petrol engines and one diesel. The new 4.4-liter V8 petrol produces 522bhp and 750Nm of torque. The 3-liter six-cylinder petrol and diesel powertrains have been retained from the pre-facelift model.

However, the petrol has been updated to produce more power at 375bhp and 520Nm of torque, which is 47bhp and 70Nm more than its predecessor. Meanwhile, the diesel puts out 335bhp and 700Nm of torque. Additionally, all engines will come with mild hybridization. The 40V motor will enable the hybrid powertrain to push out 12hp and 200nm of torque.

India Launch

The BMW X7 facelift should hit the Indian market next year and we expect it to be priced above its current iteration’s price of ₹1.17 crore.