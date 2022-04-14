Mahindra Announces A Price Hike For Its Portfolio

Mahindra has become the latest manufacturer to raise the prices of its entire portfolio. Though the carmaker hasn’t given any reason, one can assume that it is due to the rise in input costs and the chip shortage. The price rise will be in the range of 2.5% which will equate to an increase between ₹10,000 and ₹63,000 depending on the model. Popular Mahindra models such as the Thar and XUV700 continue to be in great demand.

Mahindra: upcoming launches

The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio is arguably one of the most exciting launches that the year 2022 will witness. With numerous production-ready test mules being spotted every now and then, the launch of the Scorpio is not too far away. The next-gen Scorpio is going to feature an all-new design language with hints of the older Scorpios thrown in. The front features an upright bonnet which gives a butch look. The face features a typical Mahindra grille with six vertical slats.

The headlights are dual-barrel LED units with U-shaped DRLs in them. The lower half of the bumper houses the fog lights which are surrounded by a C-shaped chrome element. The overall silhouette of the Scorpio is going to be similar to the outgoing one when you look at it from the side. The rear will feature LED taillights which will extend from the boot lid to the spoiler just like the previous iteration. The next-gen Scorpio will most likely retain its swing-open tailgate as well.

Other features include a shark fin antenna, dynamic turn indicators similar to the XUV700, and alloy wheels which could range between 17 and 18 inches. The interior sports a dual-tone theme of black and brown. The center console houses touchscreen infotainment which gets physical controls and knobs below. Additionally, it gets a swivel wheel which to control the screen which is similar to the XUV700. The screen is flanked by two vertical A/C vents. The lower half features dual-zone climate control and a panel with physical buttons for various functions.

The next-gen Scorpio will be powered by the same petrol and diesel engines that power the Thar and the XUV700. The petrol engine will be the turbocharged 2.0-liter Mstallion unit which will produce around 150 hp. The diesel engine will be a 2.2-liter Mhawk unit which will produce power around the similar 150hp mark. Transmission options will include a manual and an automatic transmission. The next-gen Scorpio will get an option of AWD as well for the diesel powertrain.