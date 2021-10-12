2021 Triumph Street Scrambler Arrives In India; Priced at INR 9.35 Lakh

Back in May, 2021, Triumph Motorcycles launched the limited editions of the Street Scrambler and the Scrambler 1200, dubbed as Sandstorm and Steve McQueen edition respectively. And today, the British marque has brought in the updated, standard model of the Street Scrambler in India. Triumph has priced the standard Street Scrambler at INR 9.35 Lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India). The SandStorm edition of the Street Scrambler that got here before, can be had for INR 9.65 lakh.

Updated aesthetics

As the nomenclature suggests, Street Scrambler is a Scrambler version of the Street Twin – the retro roadster. While it may look largely the same, Triumph has made some subtle changes to boost its character even further. For example, the Street Scrambler now gets a new brushed aluminium headlight bracket, new throttle body finishers, heel guard, and a new side panel with an aluminium number board. Added to this is a new upholstery for the seat in leather and textile, ‘beartrap’ style footpegs, lockable tank or front fender.

Specs and features

The new Street Scrambler is powered a Euro-5 compliant, 900cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that produces 65hp at 7,250rpm and 80Nm of torque at 3,250rpm; it is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Triumph claims a high 16,000km interval between major service, which should reduce the overall cost of ownership. Switchable ABS and switchable traction control are fitted as standard, optimising torque delivery when traction is compromised.

Three riding modes (Rain, Road and Off-Road), enabled via the ride-by-wire technology, which adjust the throttle map and traction control settings to suit riding conditions or rider preference, ensuring optimum performance in wet or dry conditions. The Off-Road mode turns the ABS and traction control off, enabling the rider to have complete control over the rear wheel when on loose surfaces.

It gets a 19-inch front wheel coupled with a 17-inch unit at the rear. Suspension duties are handled by 41mm fork up front with gaiters and preload adjustable dual rear shocks. Braking department is looked after by a 310mm front disc with Brembo caliper and a 255mm rear disc with Nissin Calliper. The Street Scrambler weighs 223kg and can hold 12-litres of fuel in its tank.