BMW 620d GT Launched In India At INR 63.90 Lakh

The BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo gets a new entry-level variant in its model range in the form of the 620d. Paired with the 2-litre oil burner engine, the new entry-level Gran Turismo is priced at an attractive ex-showroom price of INR 63.90 Lakh. For that kind of money, you get a 2-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine which generates 190 hp and 400 Nm of torque. This motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. This translates to a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in less than 8 seconds. The BMW 620d GT will only be offered in the Luxury trim level and come loaded with a number of features, read ahead to know more.

On the inside, customers can choose between three different upholstery options which include – ‘Dakota’ Ivory White with Black/Dark Coffee; a two-tone Leather ‘Dakota’ Canberra Beige; and Leather ‘Dakota’ Cognac with Black. The central infotainment screen measures 10.25-inches across and comes with Apple CarPlay connectivity as well. Following the popular trend in the market nowadays, the driver gets an all-digital instrument console, measuring 8.8-inches. Other features that can be found in the cabin are a rear-seat entertainment system, ambient lighting, wooden trim and some more. The rear entertainment system comprises two screens and can be connected with a number of devices, including gaming consoles.

The car will also come in a range of attractive colour schemes, including Mineral White, Glacier Silver, Mediterranean Blue and Royal Burgundy Red brilliant effect. A practical offering, the boot of the 6-series GT can swallow up to 610 litres of cargo with the seats upright and a monstrous 1,800-litre if the rear seats are folded down. The 6-series GT has been in the market for quite some time now, offered in the 630d and 630i guise. The former uses a 6-cylinder, 3-litre diesel motor and is offered in both luxury and Msport trim levels. The prices for this model range from INR 68.90 Lakh to INR 73.90 Lakh. The petrol powered 630i uses a 4-cylinder motor and is also offered only in the luxury trim like the 620d at a price of INR 63.90 Lakh. Below are some images of the luxurious grand tourer.