BMW 530i M Sport Launched In India

BMW has finally launched the 530i M Sport at a price tag of Rs 59.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The M Sport Package provides the car with an edge over the standard variant and adds a premium feel to it. The new BMW 530i is locally produced at BMW’s Plant in Chennai and is now BS-VI compliant. The 530i M Sport now gets an aggressive looking grille along with numerous other elements in Glossy Black which give it an overall sporty look. The M Sport package includes a sharper front bumper with larger air intakes, a side skirt trim and a metallic dark diffuser at the rear. The chrome tailpipes add to the sporty look and the 18-inch alloy wheels further enhance the dynamic character of the car. The ‘M’ logo on the side of the car defines the distinctive styling of the car.

As an exclusive feature, BMW provides the 530i M Sport with a vehicle key designed with an M strip. The car also includes a leather steering wheel and an illuminated door sill along with an ‘M’ logo. The brakes have special blue callipers bearing the M logo too. The new BMW 530i M Sport is also equipped with a wide range of BMW ConnectedDrive systems like the Multifunctional Instrument Display which visualises driving-related cockpit information in a style that reflects the selected driving mode, BMW iDrive Touch with handwriting recognition, a 10.25-inch BMW Navigation System with touch functionality, 16 loudspeakers with 600 Watts of high-end Surround Sound from Harman Kardon, BMW Apps, Wireless Apple CarPlay and connectivity through Bluetooth and USB.

As far as safety is concerned, the BMW 5 Series is well equipped with all the latest safety systems like the Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Side-impact Protection, Run-flat tyres (RFT) with reinforced sidewalls, electronic vehicle immobiliser, crash sensor, integrated emergency spare wheel and 6 airbags as standard.

The 530i M Sport is powered by the same old 2-litre, 4 cylinder petrol engine which produces 252 HP at 5200 RPMs and develops 350Nm of torque between 1,450 – 4,800 RPMs. This engine is paired with BMW’s 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic transmission which helps the car reach 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds. The BMW 530i M Sport comes with a launch control function as standard, and the driver can also choose between different driving modes which include Comfort, Sport, Sport+, ECO PRO and Adaptive. The car has a fuel tank capacity of 68-litres and a mileage of 15 km/l which should provide the car with a range of more than 1000 kms. The new BMW 530i M Sport is available in 4 colours: Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Mediterranean Blue and Bluestone Metallic.

