Bling Bling! Triumph Motorcycles Gives Its Bonnies Special Gold Treatment

Who doesn’t love some extra bling on their vehicles? Ask the Shaikhs of Dubai for that matter! Some might think that they go a little overboard by wrapping their vehicles in shimmering gold but we have to admit, we do have a thing for anything related to gold. Tata Motors knew this very well and capitalized on it by launching the Safari Gold editions and now, Triumph Motorcycles has made a move in similar regard by revealing its ‘Gold Line Special Edition’ line-up.

What exactly is new?

With its Gold Line Limited edition series, Triumph is offering a custom paint finish for its most iconic motorcycles. While the gold line series does not offer any mechanical changes to the bikes, it exhibits extremely fine craftsmanship as each bike has been given a unique design element.

Across all bikes, we see a handmade golden pinstripe and thus the name ‘Gold Line’. The process starts with the fuel tank having a dual-colour base scheme. Then the gold line is hand applied to the joining points of the two colours. The paint used for the gold line is specially made as ordinary paint cannot be used with a brush.

The Gold Line models are available for eight bikes, but we shall only see six of them here in India.

Bonneville T120 Gold Line

The T120 gets a ‘Silver Ice’ colour scheme with ‘Competition Green’ tank infills. The gold line logo and the pinstripe are etched between them. At the side, we get the Bonneville badging and ‘T120’ written in gold with gold lines on the top and bottom.

Bonneville T100 Gold Line

The same T120 theme is followed in the T100, with the ‘Competition Green’ and ‘Silver Ice’ colour scheme, with the gold line logo and the pinstripe, etched between them. At the side, we get the Bonneville badging and ‘T120’ written in gold with gold lines on the top and bottom.

Bonneville T120 Black

This bike gets the matte ‘Sapphire Black’ colour scheme with matte ‘Silver Ice’ tank infills. Once again, the joining point of the two colours has the gold line and the gold line logo, which is also continued to the side of the bike with the Bonneville badge and the T120 in gold. The black scheme of the bike is followed all around the body with black exhaust and black mudguards.

Bonneville Bobber

The theme of this bike is ‘Carnival Red’, with its red tank and mudguards. The bike gets black twin stripe infills on the tank, surrounded by the gold line. We also get to see a gold line logo over the red tank. The bike also gets a brushed foil design for the knee pads with an edged gold line. At the side, we see the Bobber logo written with gold on a black background.

Street Scrambler

It gets a matte ‘Pacific Blue’ colour scheme with a ‘Graphite’ stripe adjacent to the gold line and the gold line logo. With this bike even, the ‘Triumph’ logo is in gold. The bike also gets brushed foil knee pads with an edged gold line design. Along the side, we get a matte black finish with the badging in gold, with the same black on the mudguards.

Bonneville Speedmaster

The bike gets a ‘Silver Ice’ colour scheme with a ‘Sapphire Black’ twin stripe with a gold line on both sides. The bike gets a gold line logo over silver. Along the side, we see a black theme with black side panels and black mudguards. Along the side, we also see the Speedmaster badging with gold on a black background. The bike also gets brushed foil knee pads with an edged gold line design. With this bike, the black theme is taken to the headlamp with a blackened bowl.