Skoda Reveals Some Juicy Details About The Upcoming Slavia Sedan

The Skoda Slavia is all set to be revealed on 18th November. The Rapid replacement is going to compete in the mid-size sedan segment which is dominated by the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. With that said, Skoda has revealed some key details of the Slavia. Let’s take a look at them:

Exterior

The Slavia measures 4,541 mm long, 1,752 mm wide, and 1,487 mm tall with a 2,651 mm wheelbase. The front reveals a typical Skoda face with a butterfly grille. The headlights are LED units and the fog lamps are halogen units. The side features 16-inch alloy wheels which seem to be finished in a black shade. The rear features a notchback design which is a design characteristic followed by all Skoda sedans. It features LED taillamps as well. One can notice the sunroof and shark fin antenna on the roof as well. The Slavia will be based on the MQB AO IN platform which the Skoda Kushaq is based on. Expect a lot of parts sharing with the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus since both these cars are cut from the same cloth.

Interior

The interior will borrow a lot of bits from the Skoda Kushaq. Expect the familiar Skoda two-spoke steering wheel with chrome scrollers and switchgear. The Slavia will be loaded with features such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless android auto and apple car play, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, auto headlamps, auto wipers, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, auto-folding mirrors, wireless charging, cruise control and keyless entry with push-button start. The safety features are going to be extensive as well with the likes of rollover protection, brake disc wiping, ASR, MSR, Electronic differential lock with XDS and XDS+, three-point seatbelts for all the rear passengers and multi-collision braking, 6 airbags, TPMS, HHC, ABS and EBD, and TCS.

Powertrain

The Slavia will share its powertrain options with the Kushaq too. The turbocharged 1.0 liter 3 cylinder TSI engine produces 115hp and 175 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It will also get a turbocharged 1.5 liter 4 cylinder TSI engine which produces 150hp and 250 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual or 7 speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.