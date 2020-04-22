BharatBenz Extends Warranty & Scheduled Service Period By Two Months

Amidst the growing scare of COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, vehicle manufacturers have been extending their support to their dealers and customers who are facing numerous challenges. In light of the nationwide lockdown, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced a two month extension for warranties and extended warranty repairs and thus becoming the latest automobile company to join the bandwagon. Earlier Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland also announced similar measures for their heavy vehicle customers.

BharatBenz vehicles with Warranty / Extended Warranty contracts ending between 15th March 2020 and 15th May 2020, or having their next service schedule during this period, now have an extra two months leeway. This will especially be of great benefit to customers with vehicles lying idle during the lockdown.

Mr. Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles: “Even during the lockdown, some of our BharatBenz customers are transporting essential commodities in order to support the community. To support them in turn, we decided to extend both service and warranty repairs by two months.”

Also READ: Kia Motors India Announces Measures To Support Dealer Partners

In an additional move to support BharatBenz customers, DICV tied up with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to support stranded drivers. Drivers who are on the road away from home can dial the 24*7, toll-free number (1800-120-380380) and request basic support. BharatBenz collects information on the driver’s requirements, which include secured parking, water, fuel, bathing and shelter. This information is then passed on to the nearest HPCL team, who contacts the driver and offers the required support.

A similar service has been introduced by rivals Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland who have also generated a toll-free number each in order to facilitate the truck drivers and their grievances so that there is no disruption in the supply chain management.

Further adding to the discussion, Mr. Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing and Sales added, “BharatBenz has always been at the forefront when it comes to supporting customers, especially in times when they require it the most. We were one of the first to extend the service and warranty repairs period to answer customer needs during this crisis. We are proud to tie up with HPCL to support our truck driver fraternity who may be away from their home location by providing support for their immediate basic requirements.”