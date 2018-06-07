Trending:
SPIED: Mahindra S201 Compact SUV Expected India Launch Date, Prices, Details, Features, Tech Specs, and Images
Home Bentley Bentley Bentayga V8 Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 3.78 Crore

Bentley Bentayga V8 Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 3.78 Crore

|
Added in: Bentley

Bentley Motors has launched the V8 variant of the Bentayga, with prices starting at INR 3.78 crore (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The model will be available on a made to order basis and the price will vary based on the exchange rate fluctuation and optional features.

At the heart of this Bentley Bentayga is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that is capable of producing a maximum power output of 550 PS at 6,000 rpm while the peak torque of 770 Nm comes up between 1,960-4,500 rpm. Mated to an eight speed ZF sourced automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via a permanent All-Wheel Drive system.

New Bentley Bentayga V8

The Bentayga offers a wide range of on-road and off-road drive settings via Bentley’s Drive Dynamics Mode and optional All-Terrain Specification. Up to eight modes (four on-road and four off-road) are available, allowing drivers, at the simple turn of a dial, to select the dynamic set-up for any surface or road condition. All-Terrain Specification allows the customer to select the appropriate vehicle settings for a wide range of off-road surfaces, including Snow and Grass, Dirt and Gravel, Mud and Trail and Sand Dunes. Meanwhile, the Driver Information Panel displays informationon pitch, roll, wheel articulation, steering angle, compass bearing and altitude.

New Bentley Bentayga V8 (2)

On the outside, the Bentley Bentayga V8 continues to offer features such as the four round LED headlamps and large matrix grille. To distinguish the Bentayga V8 from the W12 variant, the model features Tornado Red brake calipers for the front and rear standard iron brakes, black and chrome grille and twin-quad exhaust tailpipes at rear.

New Bentley Bentayga V8 (1)

Inside, the Bentley Bentayga V8 will come equipped with a wood and hide steering wheel and high-gloss carbon-fibre interior panel finish. Additionally, customers can specify hand cross-stitching, which highlights the interior styling lines of the seats and door panels, and there is the choice of the Bentayga’s four, five, or seven-seat configuration. Also, cricket ball leather makes its debut in the Bentayga V8. The new colour is inspired by the deep chestnut hue of a new cricket ball, and is one of the options in the range of 15 interior colours and five colour splits offered by Bentley. Also on offer is the wood and hide trimmed steering wheel, that can be specified in the Bentayga V8.

New Bentley Bentayga V8 (3)

The new Bentayga V8 from Bentley Motors will also feature Park Assist, Night Vision, Heads-Up Display (HUD), 8 inch touch screen infotainment system with a 60 GB hard drive and a choice of up to 30 languages. Rear seat passengers benefit from the introduction of the Bentley Entertainment Tablet – a removable 10.2 inch Android device with 4G, WiFi and Bluetooth. Customers can choose between three different sound systems for the Bentayga V8 including Bentley Standard Audio, Bentley Signature Audio and Naim for Bentley Premium Audio, the latter of which is the most powerful system in the segment, with 1,950 watts, a network of 18 speakers and super-tweeters.

Following are the technical specifications of the new Bentley Bentayga V8:

Engine
Type4.0-litre, 32-valve, twin-turbocharged V8
Max Power542 bhp* / 404 kW / 550 PS @ 6,000 rpm
Max Torque770 Nm / 568 lb. ft. @ 1,960-4,500 rpm
Transmission
DrivelineZF eight-speed automatic gearbox, permanent all-wheel drive with 40:60 front to rear torque split
Ratios1st: 4.714; 2nd: 3.143; 3rd: 2.106; 4th: 1.667; 5th: 1.285; 6th: 1.000; 7th: 0.839;
8th: 0.667
Final Drive3.308
Brakes, Wheels and Tyres
Front Brakes400mm ventilated iron / 440mm carbon-silicon-carbide
Rear Brakes380mm ventilated iron / 370mm carbon-silicon-carbide
WheelsOptional 20”; standard 21”; optional 22”
TyresPirelli 275/50R20, 285/45 R21, 285/45 ZR21, 285/40ZR22
Steering
TypeElectronic Power Assisted Steering, variable ratio
Turns lock-to-lock2.3 turns
Turning circle12.4 m / 40.6 ft
Suspension
FrontFour link double wishbones, optional 48V electric active anti-roll bar
RearTrapezoidal multi-link, optional 48V electric active anti-roll bar
Springs and dampersSelf-levelling air suspension, Continuous Damping Control
Dimensions
Wheelbase2995 mm / 117.9”
Overall length5140 mm / 202.4”
Width (across body)1998 mm / 78.7”
Width (inc. mirrors)2224 mm / 87.6”
Overall height1742 mm / 68.6”
Fuel tank85 litres / 18.7 UK gallons / 22.5 US gallons
Boot volumeSeats up – 484 litres; seats folded – 1774 litres (five-seat variant)
Kerb weight (EU)2395 kg / 5280 lb (five-seat variant)
Gross vehicle weight3250 kg / 7165 lb
Performance 
Top speed180 mph / 290 km/h
0-60 mph4.4 secs
Fuel Consumption (EU cycle) 
Urban18.1 mpg / 15.6 litres/100 km
Extra Urban31.4 mpg / 9.0 litres/100 km
Combined24.8 mpg / 11.4 litres/100 km
CO2 emissions260 g/km
Emissions ControlsEU 6