Bentley Bentayga V8 Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 3.78 Crore

Bentley Motors has launched the V8 variant of the Bentayga, with prices starting at INR 3.78 crore (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The model will be available on a made to order basis and the price will vary based on the exchange rate fluctuation and optional features.

At the heart of this Bentley Bentayga is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that is capable of producing a maximum power output of 550 PS at 6,000 rpm while the peak torque of 770 Nm comes up between 1,960-4,500 rpm. Mated to an eight speed ZF sourced automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via a permanent All-Wheel Drive system.

The Bentayga offers a wide range of on-road and off-road drive settings via Bentley’s Drive Dynamics Mode and optional All-Terrain Specification. Up to eight modes (four on-road and four off-road) are available, allowing drivers, at the simple turn of a dial, to select the dynamic set-up for any surface or road condition. All-Terrain Specification allows the customer to select the appropriate vehicle settings for a wide range of off-road surfaces, including Snow and Grass, Dirt and Gravel, Mud and Trail and Sand Dunes. Meanwhile, the Driver Information Panel displays informationon pitch, roll, wheel articulation, steering angle, compass bearing and altitude.

On the outside, the Bentley Bentayga V8 continues to offer features such as the four round LED headlamps and large matrix grille. To distinguish the Bentayga V8 from the W12 variant, the model features Tornado Red brake calipers for the front and rear standard iron brakes, black and chrome grille and twin-quad exhaust tailpipes at rear.

Inside, the Bentley Bentayga V8 will come equipped with a wood and hide steering wheel and high-gloss carbon-fibre interior panel finish. Additionally, customers can specify hand cross-stitching, which highlights the interior styling lines of the seats and door panels, and there is the choice of the Bentayga’s four, five, or seven-seat configuration. Also, cricket ball leather makes its debut in the Bentayga V8. The new colour is inspired by the deep chestnut hue of a new cricket ball, and is one of the options in the range of 15 interior colours and five colour splits offered by Bentley. Also on offer is the wood and hide trimmed steering wheel, that can be specified in the Bentayga V8.

The new Bentayga V8 from Bentley Motors will also feature Park Assist, Night Vision, Heads-Up Display (HUD), 8 inch touch screen infotainment system with a 60 GB hard drive and a choice of up to 30 languages. Rear seat passengers benefit from the introduction of the Bentley Entertainment Tablet – a removable 10.2 inch Android device with 4G, WiFi and Bluetooth. Customers can choose between three different sound systems for the Bentayga V8 including Bentley Standard Audio, Bentley Signature Audio and Naim for Bentley Premium Audio, the latter of which is the most powerful system in the segment, with 1,950 watts, a network of 18 speakers and super-tweeters.

Following are the technical specifications of the new Bentley Bentayga V8: