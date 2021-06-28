Benelli TRK 502 Price Increased; Here’s How The Chinese Behemoth Costs Now!

The popularity of adventure (ADV) motorcycles has exploded in the last decade. For the Indian motorcycling community, automakers are moving their focus towards ADV motorcycles. Most of the customers prefer ADV motorcycles to other genres of motorcycles because they are more comfortable and capable off-road. There are a host of options available in the market but if your budget is stretched up to around INR 5 Lakh, the Benelli TRK 502 deserves a second look.

More details

Benelli has now stated that the pricing of two ADV motorcycles, the TRK 502 and TRK 502X, will be increased. Both versions will see a Rs 6,000 price increase. For the uninitiated, there was a price cut of Rs 30,000 when they launched the BS6 version. Although there is currently no official word regarding the price increase, we can assume it is due to the rising input costs.

Updated Pricing

Benelli TRK 502 gets a price hike from Rs 4.8 lakh to Rs 4.86 lakh for the Metallic Grey colour. On the other hand, the White and Red colours are increased from Rs 4.9 lakh to Rs 4.96 lakh. Now coming to the off-road-focused TRK 502X which gets a price hike from RS 5.2 lakh to Rs 5.26 lakh for the grey colour options and similarly for the red options it goes from Rs 5.3 lakh to Rs 5.36 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Engine

TRK 502 and TRK 502X are powered by a 500cc inline twin-cylinder engine that cranks out 47 bhp of max power and 46 Nm of max torque. With this engine, there is a 6-speed manual gearbox. Both the models have 50 mm upside-down forks at the front and mono-shock with pre-load adjustability at the rear. The bike is fitted with disc brakes at the front and rear. Adding more to the break set up, there is dual-channel ABS as well.

The Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502X compete with Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, Honda CB500X. All these motorcycles are under the Rs 10 lakh range and differ in prices and features.