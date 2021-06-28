Skoda Kushaq Variants And Pricing Explained

The much-awaited Skoda Kushaq has finally been launched at Rs 10.49 lakhs. The Kushaq comes in three variants namely – Active, Ambition and Style. It comes with two petrol TSI engine powertrain i.e. 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI. Both the engines come mated to a manual and an automatic gearbox. The Kushaq misses out on the option of diesel engine option which its competitors offer.

The 1.0 TSI manual will be available across all variants where its automatic variants will be available in the Ambition and Style variants. The 1.5 TSI variant is exclusively available in the top end Style trim for the manual and automatic guise. You get an option of 6 colours for the Kushaq which are Candy white, Reflex silver, Carbon steel, Honey orange and Tornado red.

The variant wise features distribution is as follows:

Active

The exterior of the Active gets 16- inch steel wheels with wheel cover, black roof rails, Halogen headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps with reflector lights, Skoda piano black fender garnish and grille with chrome surround. The interior gets textured décor on dashboard, LED readings lamps for the front and rear, gloss black dashboard line, front centre armrest with storage, 2-spoke steering wheel with chrome scrollers, fabric inserts on doors, 12V power outlet and chrome ring on gearshift knob.

In terms of safety, it comes loaded with dual airbags, ESC, ABS, EBD, MCB, EDS, XDS and XDS+, ASR, MSR, brake disc wiping, ISOFIX child mounts, remote control with foldable key and rollover protection. The interior gets tilt and telescopic steering wheel, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with 6 speakers, manual air conditioning, power windows, basic MID and rear parking sensors. The 1.0 TSI manual Active is priced at Rs 10.49 lakhs.

Ambition

The exterior gets 16-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails, front and rear skid plates in silver, electrically foldable mirrors, LED headlamps, shark fin antenna, front fog lamps with cornering function and rear wiper with defogger. The interior gets painted décor inserts, chrome door handles, front scuff plates with Kushaq inscription, rear 60:40 split seats with armrest, height-adjustable driver’s seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, paddle shifters for automatic variant, dead pedal, cooled glovebox, rear parcel tray and sunglass holder. In terms of safety, it comes with HHC (automatic only).

It comes with features such as ambient lighting, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, MySkoda connected car technology, automatic climate control with built-in purifier, rear AC vents, 3.5 inch MID, cruise control, rearview camera and dual USB C type ports for front and rear. The ambition 1.0 TSI manual is priced at Rs 12.79 lakhs and the ambition 1.0 TSI automatic is priced at Rs 14.19 lakhs.

Style

The exterior gets 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome highlights on bumper, full LED tail lamps, auto headlamps and auto wipers. The interior offers a chrome dashboard line, black leather seats, front and rear armrest with leatherette upholstery and chrome inserts all around. When it comes to safety, you get side and curtain airbags with tyre pressure monitoring system (manual variants only).

The features that you get are keyless entry and go, ventilated seats, Skoda sound system with subwoofer, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, electric sunroof and wireless charging. The 1.0 TSI manual and automatic Style are priced at Rs 14.59 lakhs and Rs 15.79 lakhs respectively. The 1.5 TSI Style manual and DSG automatic are priced at Rs 16.19 lakhs and Rs 17.59 Rs respectively.