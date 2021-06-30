Benelli Imperiale 400 Turns Costlier Than Before

Before the BS6 era came into existence, Benelli India was having a gala of a time. It had an extensive portfolio but then the Chinese bikemaker had to pull the plug on its operations for a brief amount of time when the new regulations came into play. Benelli kickstarted its journey in the BS6 era with the Imperiale 400 and then followed up with the launch of BS6-compliant TRK 502 and Leoncino 500. Benelli India seems to be on a price-hike spree off late and has already increased the prices of the TRK 502 and Leonicno 500.

And now, the company has now increased the prices of the Imperiale 400. However, the quantum of the hike is minimal — just ₹799. This means Benelli Imperiale 400’s price in India starts at ₹189,799 for the silver-coloured model and goes up till ₹193,976 for the red and black-coloured variants.

To make it BS6-compliant, Benelli introduced a larger, more expensive catalytic converter and O2 sensor. The engine still produces the same 21 PS of maximum power and 29 Nm of peak torque. However, the peak power is produced 500rpm higher than before but more importantly, peak torque kicks in 1000rpm earlier, at a leisurely 3500rpm. The engine still comes paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Interestingly, Benelli has managed to retain the same kerb weight of 205kg as the BS4 model despite the addition of the heavier catalytic converter. The BS6 compliant Imperiale 400 retains the modern classic design of its predecessor and looks the same. it features retro styling highlighted by elements like the teardrop-shaped fuel tank with rubber thigh pads, round headlamp cluster, split seat design, wide handlebars, etc.

The bike also gets blacked-out mechanical bits and a long chrome exhaust pipe. The instrument panel on the bike also bears retro design but it is a semi-digital console with analogue pods for the speedometer and tachometer; a small digital display for other vital readouts. Braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends assisted by dual-channel ABS.

The new Benelli Imperiale 400 sits on a double-cradle frame. The suspension duties are performed by 41mm telescopic forks at the front and preload-adjustable shocks at the rear. The front gets a 19-inch wheel with a single 300mm disc, while the rear has an 18-inch wheel with a single 240mm disc. Dimension wise the bike stands at a length of 2,170 mm and height without mirrors at 1,120 mm. Rider seat height is pegged at 780mm, and width at 820 mm excluding mirrors and the wheelbase spans 1,440 mm. Ground clearance is listed at 165 mm.