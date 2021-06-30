Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Roars In With Porsche’s Most Powerful V8

It looks like Porsche isn’t giving up on the race of performance SUVs. The Lamborghini Urus and the Bently Bentayga have been dominating the performance SUV segment lately, a segment that was popularized by the Cayenne back in the early 2000s. Porsche has stuffed a twin-turbocharged 4-litre V8 into the Cayenne coupe. This motor makes 631hp and 850 Nm of torque.

Performance

Porsche claims that its factory driver Lars Kern has set a new SUV lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, completing the 20.83 Km course in 7:38:9. This puts it ahead of the Audi RS Q8 which previously held the record at 7:42. The Cayenne coupe is quicker than the company’s own Cayman GT4 which is no slouch either.

The Turbo GT produces around 90hp and 80nm of torque more than the standard Turbo coupe. The total output of the Turbo GT is lesser than that of the Turbo S e-Hybrid which produces 670hp but that is due to the assistance of an electric motor.

The updated V8 gets a new crankshaft, connecting rods, pistons, bigger turbo compressor wheels and an improved cooling system’s airflow. The 8-speed automatic is quicker now and the all-wheel-drive system gets water-cooled. Porsche claims that the Turbo GT will do 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 300km/h.

The new model sits lower with Porsche’s adaptive dampers and sports suspension. The variable-ratio steering system, rear-axle steering and active anti-roll bars are specifically tuned for the new model. The 22-inch wheels are wrapped in Pirelli Zero Corsa tires which are 1-inch wider than the standard variant. The Turbo GT has a revised front fascia and a carbon fibre rear diffusor. It also features an adaptive rear spoiler and a titanium sports exhaust system.

Interior

The interior gets Porsche’s new infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatibility. The Turbo GT features 8-way sports front seats and two sports seats for the rear.

There hasn’t been a word yet on the Indian launch and the prices either. The Cayenne Turbo GT goes on sale in the USA at approximately ₹1.3 crore but we expect it to breach the ₹2 crore mark easily in India thanks to the taxes.