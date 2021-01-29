‘Be A Racer’ With Aprilia’s Track-only RS 660 Trofeo

Aprilia set foot in the middleweight supersport category with the RS 660. The RS 660 was one of the most exciting launches of 2020 and the motorcycle is set to arrive in our country in mid-2021. And now, Aprilia has rolled out a track-only version of the RS 660 named the RS 660 Trofeo. Not too long ago, an image was posted by Aprilia’s test rider and MotoE racer Tommaso Marcon on his Instagram page. The caption read ‘Coming soon…” hinting that Aprilia might introduce the R660 Trofeo along with the road-going model.

More details

The Trofeo is accompanied with the announcement of a six-race championship which will take place in its home country.

Let us talk about the track weapon first. Weight reduction plays a very crucial role in making the lap times better. In the same wake, Aprilia has removed the headlights, license hanger, and Euro 5-compliant exhaust system. The tail section no longer offers passenger accommodations and the RS’s DRLs become nothing more than fairing graphics. Other changes include race-ready adjustable footpegs and race fairing which has collectively dropped the weight by a whopping 16kg and now weighs just 153kg.

Performance updates

Talking about performance upgrades, the Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo belts out 105PS, 5PS more than the stock bike. It also gets Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC) electronic suite, a dedicated race-ready ECU, SC project full exhaust system and Pirelli Supercorsa SC1 tyres. Suspension duties are now handled by Andreani front fork and Ohlins monoshock while the Brembo brakes at both ends have been upgraded too.

One-make series

The one-make series will follow the 2021 CIV season and feature two distinct classes serving clubman and professional riders. The former option requires racers to rent Aprilia-owned Trofeos while the latter lets privateers purchase a 660 and take on maintenance costs. The six races will occur at four iconic Italian tracks including Mugello, Misano, Imola, and Vellalunga.

This isn’t the first time that the Italian biggie has rolled out a track-only motorcycle as Aprilia has also introduced the RS 250 SP, RSV4 X and the Tuono V4 X in the past. Although the stock RS 660 is set to arrive in our country, we shouldn’t get our hopes up, in the case of Trofeo.