BattRE Announces Roadside Assistance For All Its EVs Across the Country

BattRE, an electric two-wheeler startup has announced that the company has launched nationwide road assistance for entire range of BattRE Electric Vehicles. Through Europ Assistance, one of the largest insurance companies in the world and the 2nd largest in Europe nationwide roadside assistance will be available to new owners of BattRE electric vehicles.

More details

This will allow EV customers to be assured that they will have the support they need, around the clock. This facility will be offered on all new EV scooters. The customers in India will be provided at the tap of a buttonsupport in case of breakdown of electric vehicle, delivering at the doorstep of the dealers, giving information on pickup and drop, live tracking, online billing and constant notifications on status of vehicle service including digital payment.

Commenting on their association, Pankaj Sharma, Co-Founder of BattRE says, “We are pleased to team up with Europ Assistance for our entire range of Electric vehicles. As we aim to expand to other cities, BattRE would like to extend 24×7 support around the clock to our customers.” He further added that our ambition has always been to provide an outstanding level of service so that every customer is taken care while buying as well as on the road.

EAI has expanded over the years and provides services across different business verticals including Home Care, Personal Assistance and related services in addition to above. EAI with its local and global experience is now providing uninterrupted services 24 hours and 365 days a year to 50+ clients into Auto, Insurance and other segments.

BattRE gps:ie

BattRE’s one of the most popular offering is the gps:ie scooter, which incorporates a host of smart features on its telematics platform, giving the rider greater comfort, convenience, and confidence. BattRE gps:ie scooters are available at 50+ dealer locations across Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat and UP. BattRE gps:ie is also available on amazon. The ex-showroom price of BattRE gps:ie starts from Rs 64,990/-.

It also has a system for alerts when the vehicle crashes or is being towed away. All this information will be seamlessly available on a phone through the app or on a desktop through the portal. Apart from electric scooters, BattRe also has electric cycles in their portfolio.