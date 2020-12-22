8 Cars To Look Forward to in 2021

Everything was going alright in the world until someone decided to eat a bat. A pandemic was declared, everybody was forced into their homes, the economy plummeted. Looking back, we have recovered from that jolt and everyone is keen to make a mark in 2021. Automakers are no different. They are keen to make amends for 2020 and are going to go all out. What does that mean for us? A flurry of new launches for 2021. Here are top upcoming cars in 2021.

1) New-gen Mahindra XUV 500

The all-new Mahindra XUV 500 has been spied testing a lot in recent times. Mahindra is said to have revamped the XUV completely. That means a new design, new interiors, and a whole lot of electronic aids and features. Mechanically, it will be powered by a 2.2L, mHawk diesel engine or a 2.0L, mStallion turbo petrol engine. Power outputs are expected a bit higher than the current generation XUV 500.

Expected launch : Q1, 2021.

2) Mahindra Scorpio

Another highly awaited launch from Mahindra. Like the XUV, the Scorpio too will witness a complete overhaul. An all-new design upfront along with fresh interiors should be a treat. It has been caught testing umpteen times, under camouflage. Mechanically, it will also be powered by a 2.2L mHwak diesel and a 2.0L mStallion petrol engine.

Expected launch : Q2, 2021.

3) Tata Gravitas

Tata Harrier, upon its launch, absolutely blew everybody out. Tata had decided to roll out a 7-seater version of the hector to offer an option to a larger family audience Gravitas will share Harrier’s engine, the 2.0L kryotec diesel that gives out 170PS and 350Nm of peak outputs.

Expected launch : Early 2021.

4) Tata HBX

The HBX concept was showcased at the Auto expo earlier this year and since then, there has been quite a buzz around this micro SUV. It bowled people over with its bold and butch looks. The production-spec HBX will likely draw power from a 1.2L petrol engine with 83PS and 113Nm of peak outputs mated to a 5-speed MT.

Expected launch : Early-mid 2021.

5) MG Hector Plus 7-seater

MG recently unveiled the MG hector plus which can house six people. Currently, it’s only offered as a 6-seater with captain seats in the middle. However, MG will now bring a 7-seater version with bench seats. It will continue with the same 1.5L turbo petrol and 2.0L diesel engines.

Expected launch : Early 2021.

6) Audi A4 facelift

Audi recently started bookings for the 5th-gen Audi A4 that will be made in India. The A4 will go head to head with the BMW 3 series, the Mercedes C-Class, Jaguar XE and Volvo S60. The all-new A4 will be powered by a 2.0L TFSI engine producing 190BHP of maximum power.

Expected launch : January 2021.

7) Volkswagen Taigun

The Taigun will closely relate to Skoda’s made for India SUV. The Taigun is based on the T-cross which is sold globally. It is expected to feature a classic VW design and a plush interior with all the digital and electronic goodies. Mechanically, it might be powered by a 1.0L turbo petrol engine belting out 115PS and 200Nm of peak outputs.

Expected launch : Late 2021

8) Skoda Vision IN

The Vision IN is based on VW’s heavily localised MQB-A0-IN platform. Upon launch, it will compete with the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun and the Nissan Kicks. It will be powered by a 1.0L, 3cyl turbo petrol engine with 115PS and 200Nm of peak outputs. A 1.5L TSI engine could also be offered.

Expected launch : Mid 2021.