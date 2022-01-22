Bajaj Trademarks Twinner Nameplate: What’s Cooking?

Bajaj Auto recently trademarked the “Twinner” nameplate in India. There is no news or any indication about the future plan with this name but there are speculations at the moment. Bajaj already has a partnership with KTM which proved to be quite successful for both companies. Looking at this, the partnership with Triumph could also be fruitful by spawning a new bike. The “Twinner” name could be used for a twin-cylinder bike but there is no official news to claim this. We think Bajaj would develop this bike with Triumph as part of their deal. The two firms revealed that the Bajaj-produced Triumphs would span 200-750cc models and would hit the streets sometime in 2022.

Bajaj and Triumph Collaboration

Miles Perkins, Triumph’s Head of Brand Management, had this to say about the development “I have seen the development motorcycles and the prototype for those, it’s all on track. We haven’t yet confirmed exactly what the bikes are and exactly when we will launch them but the news is forthcoming soon.” Triumph hasn’t revealed what kind of motorcycles are under development but there’s one thing for sure, that they are planning to release the small-capacity motorcycles globally. The new small-capacity lineup wouldn’t solely be limited to Asian countries only.

Both the companies are bound to take advantage of each other’s expertise. Because that is what relationships are for, right? This isn’t Bajaj Auto’s first outing with an International bike maker as the company is still in a very healthy state of affairs with KTM and has partnered with Kawasaki in the past. Perkins too has reassured Triumph fans about the collaboration by handing out this statement “The working relationship is strong, the design development is completely Triumph, these are Triumphs and the partnership is building it and selling them around the world. What Bajaj brings is phenomenal in terms of the ability to develop quality in this volume, especially in the lower capacity range.”

Bajaj won’t be launching the motorcycle under its own tag but will assist Triumph in manufacturing the motorcycle at their plant in Akurdi, Pune. That means the upcoming motorcycle will bear the tag of either Street, Bonneville, or Tiger. Chances are, it could turn out to be something else entirely!