Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Launched At INR 93,690

Bajaj does know how to reap benefits out of a particular moniker. We have already witness Bajaj utilizing the Dominar platform to carve out a 250cc machine and in a similar fashion, the Pune-based manufacturer has now launched the Pulsar NS 125. The new Pulsar NS 125 is an addition to the Pulsar ‘NS’ range of motorcycles which is arguably the most popular sports motorcycle brand in India. The new Pulsar NS 125 is priced at ₹93,690/- ex-showroom Delhi.

More details

The Pulsar NS 125 is available in four exciting colour options including Beach Blue, Fiery Orange, Burnt Red and Pewter Grey.

Design

Coming to the looks of it, the Pulsar NS 125 is strikingly similar to its elder siblings. A high gloss metallic paint on body, perimeter frame and alloys with unique bronze shade is well complemented by the signature wolf-eyed headlamp cluster with twin pilot lamps, for a visually arresting stance. The infinity twin-strip LED Tail lamps and the sporty split grab rail & eye-catching belly pan complete the look.

Specs

The Pulsar NS 125 is powered by a 124.45 cc SOHC, two-valve, air-cooled DTS-i motor. This engine, paired to a five-speed constant mesh gearbox, belts out a maximum power output of 12 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with a peak torque of 11 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 stands on 17-inch alloy wheels, the same as the Pulsar 125 bikes, and get a 240mm front disc and 130mm rear drum with CBS. The ground clearance is 179mm.

Official statement

Commenting on the launch Mr Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto said “We are excited to bring the pedigree of the higher cc Pulsar NS series bikes, for first-time performance riding enthusiasts. The thrill that the new Pulsar NS 125 is built to offer, will appeal to a large segment of customers with its multiple class-leading features. The Pulsar 125 has been very well received by consumers and we are confident that the new NS 125 will further strengthen the brand’s position in the Entry Sport Bike segment”.

The new bike is now marginally powerful but still does not have ABS. It is also more expensive than the Pulsar 125 which forms the base of this entry-level sports bike.