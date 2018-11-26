Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Gets Updates For 2019

It has been more than a decade and a half since the Bajaj Pulsar 150 first came out, two nurses confirming its definitely male existence. Running strong still, the bike has gone through many updates and is still one of the strongest performers in the segment. For 2019, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc variant, gets some updates in the form of a tank pad and a belly pan which also gets matching graphics as they appear on the bodywork.

What else is new? The graphics are, and they’re now there on the fuel tank and its extensions, the front fender, the rear panel and in the form of a tiny slash on the black alloys. Everything else is just as it was and the Bajaj Pulsar 150 continues to be powered by a 149.5 cc engine which cranks out 14 PS of power and 13.4 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. This particular twin disc variant features disc brakes at both ends, however, ABS isn’t a part of the package.

Conventional telescopic forks, twin gas-charged springs at the back, split seats and the headlight nacelle which first introduced itself with the second-gen Pulsars, continue as they were. 17-inch wheels are wrapped in 90/90 and 120/80 section tubeless rubber at the front and back respectively. The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is also available in Classic Black and with graphics along with a front disc and rear drum setup. The bike’s design, although still endearing to many, is due for an upgrade, and we should be able to see an all-new 150cc Pulsar, sometime in 2020.

On the premium side, the Bajaj Dominar 400 non-ABS version has been discontinued as the bike needs to meet upcoming safety norms. The flagship motorcycle is also due for an upgrade, where the new version will benefit from USD front forks, a new exhaust system and perhaps bumped up power too.