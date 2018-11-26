KTM Duke 125 ABS Launched In India At INR 1.18 Lakh

What started off as a rumour, is today’s reality. The KTM Duke 125 ABS has been launched in India today. Priced at at an introductory price of INR 118,163 (ex-showroom Delhi), it will be available across 450 exclusive KTM showrooms in India. Almost a Duke 200 with a smaller engine, the bike has been bolted around a trellis frame, features an aluminium swingarm, USD front forks and ABS.

To give you more details, the motor is a DOHC, 4 valve, liquid cooled and fuel injected unit which cranks out 14.5 PS at 9,250 rpm and 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The KTM Duke 125 ABS weighs 141 kilos dry, 148 with fluids and its fuel tank can carry 10.2 litres of the good stuff. Meant for beginners as a stepping stone into brand KTM and performance motorcycling, seat height stand at 818 mm.

Wheels are 17 inchers at both ends and where the front is wrapped in 110/70 rubber, the rear gets a 150/60. Forks at the front are of the 140 mm USD type and the monoshock at the rear is adjustable for 10 steps. Stopping duties are taken care by a radially mounted 300 mm front disc, while at the back, there’s a 230 mm unit.

At the price for which it is being offered, it undercuts the bigger 200 cc Duke by nearly INR 30,000 and we wonder how many would not mind spending the extra little cash for 10 more horses instead. Having said that, styling wise, it is pretty much the same bike as the Duke 200, which should work in its favour. It also gets those new-age KTM graphics on its tank. The bike is available in shades of Black, white and orange, the wheels however, are an orange only affair.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Nandi, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “KTMs are always about high performance, edgy design and a thrilling ride. The 125 Duke will be the new stepping stone into the KTM brand for riders starting out in the world of racing.”