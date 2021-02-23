Honda CB350 RS Cafe-Racer Digitally Imagined

Honda recently launched the CB 350 RS in India and to sum it up, it is basically a sportier and a funkier version of the H’ness CB350. When Honda started teasing the CB350 RS, the whole Indian motorcycling portfolio got divided into two schools of thoughts. The media world too, didn’t take long in deploying their creative heads in brewing up speculations and rumours. Some thought that it would be a Scrambler while the opposite end of the table kept rooting for a Café-racer version of the H’ness CB350. But what we got is a ‘pseudo-Scrambler’ at best.

More details

When it comes to the CB350 RS’ design approach, it is hard to put it in just one category but this render makes us believe that the CB350 RS can make a good-looking café-racer.

This render is courtesy of Sreejith Krishnan K and we gotta appreciate how clean it looks! The complete profile of the motorcycle has remained unchanged and the digital artist has just worked upon the front end. There are two version of the render. One just features an extended windshield which is neatly housed around the round headlamp assembly while the other features a half-fairing as well. In our honest opinion, the latter looks more delicious. The whole idea makes us wonder that it wouldn’t take long for a customization house to come up with the same idea and make it a reality. As we think about it, it wouldn’t hurt seeing clip-on handlebars as well!

The rest of the profile of the motorcycles gels seamlessly well with the redesigned front end and did we mention that the dual-tone colour shade of the CB350 RS looks extra killer with the half-fairing? The sleek rear end with a minimalistic lighting setup, along with Honda’s ‘roll and tuck’ type seat compliment the design really well. While the CB 350 is an absolute retro delight with chrome elements splattered all around its bodywork, the CB 350 RS looks sportier of the two. This has been achieved by including blacked-out elements. The frame, chassis, and other mechanical components get this lovely all-black theme that intensifies the CB350RS’s sporty intentions.

Now that we have the CB350 RS, it seems only logical that Honda will dish out more motorcycles based on the same platform. And this time around, we would love to have a full-blown café-racer and not a half-attempt at being a Scrambler.