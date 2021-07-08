Bajaj Dominar 400 To Come Equipped With Larger Windscreen And Knuckle Guards As A Factory Fitment?

If you are looking for a tourer motorcycle under INR 3 Lakh, the Bajaj Dominar 400 makes a really strong case for itself. It has a potent powertrain, premium cycle parts and not to forget, it stays rock solid while munching highway miles with ease. Bajaj has made sure time and again that the Dominar 400 stays relevant. And now, it seems like Bajaj is readying another update for the acclaimed tourer. A bunch of new spy shots have surfaced on the Internet that showcases the Dominar 400 with a larger windscreen and a pair of knuckle guards.

More details

Dominar 400 is touted as a tourer and it could heavily benefit from the said updates. Also, it is worth noting here that the current iteration of Dominar 400 is virtually devoid of any wind protection.

To get around it, motorcyclists tend to tread down the aftermarket path and most of the examples of the Dominar 400 that we see on the road, are equipped with aftermarket fitments. To make the package even more desirable than it is now, Bajaj could offer the said accessories with the Dominar 400 as a factory fitment in near future. What cements our belief even further is the fact that the knuckle guards are finished in the same Aurora Green shade as the motorcycle. The optional bits also lend the Dominar 400 extra visual flair and we are pretty much sure that these updates will be functional as well. However, we are yet to receive an official word from the bikemaker whether it is a factory job or an aftermarket one.

Specs and features

Apart from this update, the Dominar 400 is expected to remain the same. It will continue to draw power from a slightly revised, BS6-compliant, 373.3 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. In the previous generation, the setup was SOHC but Bajaj rolled out a generation upgrade last year which made the Dominar 400 considerably more powerful. The performance figures remain unchanged as they stand at 39.4 bhp at 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The gearbox too remains unchanged and the engine is paired to the same 6-speed transmission assisted by a slipper clutch.

It will continue to feature full-LED lighting, fully-digital primary and secondary instrument cluster, 13-litre fuel tank, twin-barrel exhaust, single-piece handlebar, diamond-cut alloy wheels, high-quality rearview mirrors, split seats, split rear grab rails, and 3D logo on the fuel tank and rear cowl.