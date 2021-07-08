Aprilia GPR250R Gets Updated For MY2021; Makes More Power And Gets More Features

Small-capacity sportsbikes are adored around the globe by motorcyclists because of their approachable and forgiving nature. These beginner track tools have become more popular than ever before and manufacturers are making sure that they provide as much oomph as they can within a small package. The Aprilia GPR250R is one such motorcycle, developed with just one intent: to hone the rider’s skills around a racetrack. The quarter-litre crotch rocket has now been updated in China and with this update, it has become even more desirable!

More details

It was recently launched at the Xi’an Motor Expo in China. As far as pricing is considered, the Aprilia GPR250R is priced at CNY 26,800 (around Rs 3.08 lakh).

Updated aesthetics

For starters, Aprilia has reworked the fairing and tail panels. The motorcycle was first introduced back in 2019 and in its latest avatar, it looks sharper than ever before. It has been achieved by fiddling around with the fairing and other body panels. The sharper front end now comes packed with LED headlamps instead of halogen units found on its previous iteration. The design looks heavily inspired from the rather elusive Aprilia RSV4. It also gets intakes placed smartly below the headlamp unit and to accentuate its sporty appeal, the Italian bikemaker has also thrown in winglet-like extensions at the front.

Specs and features

The cockpit view of the rider has also been heavily revamped with the inclusion of a full-colour TFT unit. Previously, the Aprilia GPR250R used to come equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster that sounds like an archaic concept now. Even though the full TFT unit is a huge step-up, it still loses out on smartphone connectivity. Talking about the ergonomics, the GPR250R is a purpose-built track machine and comes equipped with clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs. At 14-litres, the fuel tank capacity has also remained the same.

Aprilia has also tweaked the engine to generate more ponies now. It still makes do with the same 250cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine but it now churns out 27.87PS at 9000rpm and 21.5Nm at 7500rpm. This makes it 1.37PS more powerful and 0.5Nm less torquey than its previous iteration. The bike is suspended on a perimeter frame linked to an inverted front fork, rear monoshock, and asymmetrical swingarm. The disc brakes at both ends, with a radial caliper up front and dual-channel ABS as standard, ensure optimal braking prowess.