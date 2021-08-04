Wagon R Xtra Edition Is Coming Soon

The Wagon R is one of Maruti Suzuki’s best-selling vehicles. Even after the facelift, it has created a stir in the market. To keep the momentum going among customers, Maruti Suzuki will release a new variant with more features. This will also help the Wagon R gain popularity. People are opting for personal transportation given the pandemic; this will be a huge success for manufacturers who have entry-level cars in their fleet. Let us delve deeper into the specifics of this edition.

Wagon R Xtra Edition

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Xtra Edition will get updates to its exterior look courtesy of a fog lamp garnish, upper grille garnish in chrome, back door garnish in chrome as well as a number plate garnish. It will also get a front and rear bumper protector, side skirt, wheel arch cladding, and body-side moulding in black colour. There will be major changes in the cabin of the WagonR Xtra, it will get an interior styling kit to appeal to a younger audience. For convenience, Maruti is also packing in a digital air inflator, trunk organizer, and a car charger extender. It has been learned that the entire kit will be made available in the V variant of WagonR and the 1.0-litre as well as in the 1.2-litre engine options. Available at the dealer end, the price of the entire kit could be in the region of around ₹23,000.

Wagon R has been in the Indian car market for quite some time and it has gathered a healthy amount of sales. Around 25 lakhs units have been sold in India. The major reason for its success could be the reliable drive performance and also its update over the years. One can also add, the Maruti’s after-sales services + resale value is great. These are 2 more factors it comes to a buyer’s mind. The CNG variant of Wagon R has also gained a lot of acceptance as over 3 lakh units have been sold in the country so far.