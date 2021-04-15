Bajaj CT110X Launched At INR 55,494; Becomes The Top-End Variant In The CT Portfolio

Bajaj Auto has launched the new CT110X in India. The new CT110X is the top-end variant of the CT portfolio and is loaded with rugged looks, performance, and a sturdier build. That has been designed keeping in mind challenging riding conditions. With its bolder and muscular look along with its wider cross-section, sturdy round headlight and all-black visor, the CT110X offers something extra over its competition in the segment.

More details

The CT110X is available at Rs 55,494 (Ex-showroom Delhi) in four colour combinations across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India. There is a multitude of changes that have been done keeping the customer and his needs in mind. Thicker crash guards and moulded footholds add safety and comfort while riding.

Specs and features

The motorcycle also comes equipped with a rear carrier with the ability to carry 7 kg of weight. To enhance riding comfort, the seat is offered in a dual-texture and dual stitched finish. Semi knobby tyres and a square tube, semi-double-cradle frame add stability, sturdiness, and superior rider control while integrated tank pads and a raised front fender offer versatility for challenging conditions.

The CT110 X continues to be powered by the reliable time-tested 115 cc DTS-i engine delivering 6.33 kW power at 7500 rpm, and a torque of 9.81 Nm (at 5000 rpm). It also dons semi knobby tyres that provide a firm and stable grip on any terrain. Its higher ground clearance of 170 mm can efficiently tackle Indian roads with ease. A wheelbase of 1285 mm will also provide better stability on bad and uneven roads.

Additional features that will boost the premium attributes of CT110X are as below:

Square tube, semi-double-cradle frame for better stability, sturdiness, and superior rider control

Integrated tank-pad with a grey-black classy finish

Raised front-fender to give a modern tough look.

Grey and Black colour combinations on the vehicle to accentuate the looks.

Official statement

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sarang Kanade – President, Motorcycles – Bajaj Auto said “With the launch of CT110X, we are offering a differentiated product that adds value through superior features, greater riding comfort and durability without compromising mileage. The new CT110X is for those who have always wanted to own a vehicle that not only looks good but is also strongly built and can take on the toughest of riding conditions. We are putting rider-centric innovation at the core of the CT brand and we are confident that our newest offering – the CT110X, will help us further serve our customers better, in this segment.”