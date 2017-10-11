Bajaj Boxer X150 Images, Details, Features, Tech Specs, And Expected Prices

Sold in select markets outside of India, the Bajaj Boxer X150 is a rugged motorcycle that’s claimed to be designed for extreme conditions and the toughest of assignments. A test mule of the Boxer X150 was recently spotted in India and while we’re not sure whether Bajaj will ever bring this product to the Indian market to target the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, here’s what we know about the motorcycle.
Bajaj Boxer X150 Expected Prices
Tcle reaching the Indian shores yet. However, if at all Bajaj decides to launch the Boxer X150 to India, expect the prices to hover around the INR 60,000 (ex-showroom) mark.
Bajaj Boxer X150 Expected Launch Date
As aforementioned, there are no official details about the motorcycle making it to the Indian shores any time soon.
Bajaj Boxer X150 Features and Details
Although not a proper off-roader, the Bajaj Boxer X150 is designed for rough terrain. Over the standard model, the Boxer X150 features a tall-set front fender and knobby set of tyres. The motorcycle is also fitted with steel grab rails and wider seats which are aimed to deliver ease in transportation and offer comfortable rides. The Boxer X150 also features a long wheelbase and is equipped with a strong chassis that counters the ups and downs of rough roads. The Boxer X150 rides on SNS rear suspension and a high ground clearance that allows it to move across all obstacles. It also features an electric start. Internationally, it’s available in three colour options.
Bajaj Boxer X150 Engine and Performance
The Boxer X150 uses a 144.8 cc 4 stroke, single cylinder, Natural Air Cooled, SI engine tuned for maximum torque of 12.3 NM @ 5500 RPM and maximum power of 12PS @ 7500 RPM.
Bajaj Boxer X150 Safety
The motorcycle does not feature ABS, or disc brakes.
Bajaj Boxer X150 Technical Specifications
|Engine Type
|4 stroke, single cylinder Natural air cooled, Spark ignition
|Displacement
|144.8 cc
|Max. Power
|12 @ 7500 (Ps @ RPM)
|Max. Torque
|12.3 @ 5500 (Nm @ RPM)
|Starting System
|Electric and Kick Start
|Wheel Base
|1285 mm
|Length x Width x Height
|2016 mm x 760 mm x 1028 mm
|Kerb Weight
|122 kg
|Fuel Tank (Reserve / Usable)
|11 L (2.5 L Reserve)
|Suspension Front
|Fork Telescopic Suspension
|Suspension Rear
|SNS Rear Suspension
|Brake Type Front
|Mech. Expanding Shoe 130 mm dia. Drum
|Brake Type Rear
|Mech. Expanding Shoe 130 mm dia. Drum
|Tyre Front
|3.00 X 17”, 45 P
|Tyre Rear
|100/90 X 17”, 55 P
Bajaj Boxer X150 Image Gallery
- Design And Style
- Engine and Performance
- Safety and Features
Summary
Meant for rugged use, the Bajaj Boxer X150 sports a tall set front fender and a pair of knobby tyres which helps it ride over rough, muddy terrain.