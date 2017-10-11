Bajaj Boxer X150 Images, Details, Features, Tech Specs, And Expected Prices

Sold in select markets outside of India, the Bajaj Boxer X150 is a rugged motorcycle that’s claimed to be designed for extreme conditions and the toughest of assignments. A test mule of the Boxer X150 was recently spotted in India and while we’re not sure whether Bajaj will ever bring this product to the Indian market to target the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, here’s what we know about the motorcycle.

Bajaj Boxer X150 Expected Prices

Tcle reaching the Indian shores yet. However, if at all Bajaj decides to launch the Boxer X150 to India, expect the prices to hover around the INR 60,000 (ex-showroom) mark.

Bajaj Boxer X150 Expected Launch Date

As aforementioned, there are no official details about the motorcycle making it to the Indian shores any time soon.

Bajaj Boxer X150 Features and Details

Although not a proper off-roader, the Bajaj Boxer X150 is designed for rough terrain. Over the standard model, the Boxer X150 features a tall-set front fender and knobby set of tyres. The motorcycle is also fitted with steel grab rails and wider seats which are aimed to deliver ease in transportation and offer comfortable rides. The Boxer X150 also features a long wheelbase and is equipped with a strong chassis that counters the ups and downs of rough roads. The Boxer X150 rides on SNS rear suspension and a high ground clearance that allows it to move across all obstacles. It also features an electric start. Internationally, it’s available in three colour options.

Bajaj Boxer X150 Engine and Performance

The Boxer X150 uses a 144.8 cc 4 stroke, single cylinder, Natural Air Cooled, SI engine tuned for maximum torque of 12.3 NM @ 5500 RPM and maximum power of 12PS @ 7500 RPM.

Bajaj Boxer X150 Safety

The motorcycle does not feature ABS, or disc brakes.

Bajaj Boxer X150 Technical Specifications

Engine Type 4 stroke, single cylinder Natural air cooled, Spark ignition Displacement 144.8 cc Max. Power 12 @ 7500 (Ps @ RPM) Max. Torque 12.3 @ 5500 (Nm @ RPM) Starting System Electric and Kick Start Wheel Base 1285 mm Length x Width x Height 2016 mm x 760 mm x 1028 mm Kerb Weight 122 kg Fuel Tank (Reserve / Usable) 11 L (2.5 L Reserve) Suspension Front Fork Telescopic Suspension Suspension Rear SNS Rear Suspension Brake Type Front Mech. Expanding Shoe 130 mm dia. Drum Brake Type Rear Mech. Expanding Shoe 130 mm dia. Drum Tyre Front 3.00 X 17”, 45 P Tyre Rear 100/90 X 17”, 55 P

Bajaj Boxer X150 Image Gallery