Ducati Diavel Diesel India Price, Images, Details, Features And Tech Specs

Ducati India has commenced deliveries of the limited edition Diavel Diesel, a model which will be limited to just 666 units across the globe. The motorcycle is the fruit of collaboration between Andrea Rosso, Creative Director of casual wear brand Diesel Licensing, and the Ducati Design Center in Italy.

Ducati Diavel Diesel Design and Styling

Visual differences that distinguish the Ducati Diavel Diesel from the standard model include hand-brushed stainless steel superstructure with visible welding and rivets and the red colour on the air intake covers, Brembo front brake calipers, five chain links and the LCD dashboard. The Ducati Diavel Diesel’s exhaust system also features pipes graced by black Zircotec ceramic coating and black silencers with machined ends, on which the new pyramid motif appears. The saddle, made of real leather, is unique to this Diavel, on which the pyramid motif appears: the three Ds of Ducati, Diavel, and Diesel.

Ducati Diavel Diesel Engine and Performance

The Ducati Diavel Diesel is powered by a 1198cc Testastretta L-Twin, liquid cooled engine that is tuned to produce a power output of 152 hp at 9000 rpm and and 123 Nm of torque at 8000 rpm. This engine comes mated to a six speed transmission.

Ducati Diavel Diesel Features and Details

Feature wise, the Ducati Diavel Diesel comes equipped with riding modes, power modes, Ride-by-Wire (RbW), full LED headlamps, front turn signals with guidelight, hand brushed steel tank cover, passenger seat cover and flyscreen with weldings and rivets, Black anodized side air intakes with weldings and red methacrylate covers with machined Diesel mark, leather seat, billet mirrors, bike cloth and a rear stand.

Ducati Diavel Diesel Safety

The Ducati Diavel Diesel comes equipped with safety features such as the Ducati Safety Pack which includes ABS and Ducati Traction Control (DTC).

Ducati Diavel Diesel Price And Availability

The Ducati Diavel Diesel is available in India against a price tag of INR 21.72 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Ducati Diavel Diesel Technical Specifications

Engine Type Testastretta 11° L-Twin, 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinder, liquid cooled Displacement 1198.4cc Bore x Stroke 106 x 67.9mm Compression ratio 12.5:1 Power 112 kW (152 hp) @ 9,000 rpm Torque 123 Nm (91 lb-ft) @ 8,000 rpm Fuel injection Electronic fuel injection, elliptical throttle bodies, fully ride-by-wire controlled Exhaust Black stainless steel muffler with aluminium machined end caps, Catalyzer and 2 lambda probes, Manifolds coated with black ceramic Zircotec Transmission 6 speed Primary drive Straight cut gears, ratio 1.84:1 Ratio 1=37/15 2=30/17 3=27/20 4=24/22 5=23/24 6=22/25 Final drive Chain drive, 5 red links, Front sprocket Z15, Rear sprocket Z43 Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control Chassis Frame Tubular steel trellis frame with numbered plate Front suspension Marzocchi fully adjustable 50 mm usd fork with DLC coating Front wheel Light alloy, 14-spoke, 3.50″ x 17″ Front Tyre 120/70 ZR 17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso II Rear suspension Fully adjustable Sachs rear shock with progressive linkage, Remote spring preload adjustment, Single-sided aluminium swingarm Rear wheel Light alloy, 14-spoke, 8.00″ x 17″ Rear tyre 240/45 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso II Front wheel travel 120mm (4.7in) Rear wheel travel 120mm (4.7in) Front brake 2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, Red radial Brembo monobloc 4-piston callipers with Bosch ABS as standard equipment Rear brake 265mm disc, 2-piston floating calliper ABS as standard equipment Instrumentation Two-level instrumentation: upper red LCD screen, lower color TFT screen Dimensions and weight Dry weight 210kg (463lb) Wet weight (KERB) 239kg (527lb) Seat height 770mm (30.3in) Length 1580mm (62.2in) Width 750mm Height 1150mm (Windscreen Low)1186mm (Windscreen High) Wheelbase 1478 mm (58.2 in) Rake 28° Trail 130 mm (5.1in) Fuel tank capacity 17 Litre Equipments Standard Equipment Riding Modes, Power Modes, Ducati Safety Pack (Bosch ABS + DTC), RbW, Hands-Free, Full-LED headlight, Front turnsignals with guidelight, Hand brushed steel tank cover, passenger seat cover and flyscreen with weldings and rivets, Black anodized side air intakes with weldings and red methacrylate covers with machined Diesel mark, Leather seat, Billet mirrors, Bike cloth, Rear stand Warranty Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Maintenance service intervals 15,000 km (9,000 mi) or 12 months Valve clearance check 30,000 km (18,000 mi) Emissions and Consumption Standard Euro 4 Claimed Fuel Economy 5.7 Litre/100 km

Ducati Diavel Diesel Official Video

Ducati Diavel Diesel Image Gallery