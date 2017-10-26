Bajaj Auto Unaffected By Ban Put Forth By Karnataka High Court

The recent decision by the Government of Karnataka to ban pillion riders on new two-wheelers with displacement smaller than 100cc will affect the sales of the manufacturers. Bajaj Auto, however, confirmed that the sales and registration of its entry level motorcycles CT100 and Platina ES will not be impacted by the recent Karnataka High Court order restraining pillion riding on two wheelers under 100cc. Both motorcycles, as stated by the two-wheeler brand, are above 100cc and will face no restriction on pillion riding.

Aswin Jaikanth, Circle Head – South, Bajaj Auto said, “Bajaj Auto’s motorcycles business does not get affected by this ban as our best-selling entry level motorcycles like Platina and CT100 ES come with a displacement more than 100 cc. Customers can confidently continue to buy Bajaj motorcycles without any worry of the pillion rider. Further, all Bajaj bikes are designed keeping rider and pillion safety and stability in mind.”

The state’s transport department stated that such a measure will ensure the safety of pillion riders who are often victims of road accidents. The state’s transport commissioner, B Dayananda said, “The rule does not apply to bikes that are already in use. However, if anyone alters a newly purchased bike and makes way for another seat, it would amount to overloading and will be penalised.”