Bajaj Platina ComforTec with LED DRLs Launched, Priced Rs. 46,656: Images, Specs and Features

Bajaj Auto has launched a new variant of its popular Platina ComforTec commuter motorcycle. The new version of the motorcycle comes with LED Daylight Running Lights (DRL) and boasts being the first Indian bike in the 100cc-150cc segment to come with the feature. The DRLs on the bike are claimed to last as much as four times longer while consuming 88% less power – although looking at the function of a DRL, the latter figure isn’t of much consequence.
New Bajaj Platina ComforTec Price
The Bajaj Platina ComforTec is priced at Rs 46656 ex-showroom Delhi and is one of the most economical commuter motorcycles to buy in India.
New Bajaj Platina ComforTec features
As mentioned above the Platina ComforTec gets LED DRLs. According to the official statement of Bajaj Auto, the features lowers the bike’s power consumption and allows it to deliver higher mileage (fuel efficiency) compared to other bikes with AHO (automatic headlamp on). That’s a good thing for the bike’s positioning, as the bike maker touts the motorcycle as the ‘world mileage champion’.
ComforTec is a marketing label used by Bajaj for the bike’s suspension which is claimed to be the ‘first of its kind technology introduced in any commuter bike’. Bajaj Auto claims that the suspension system reduces jerks while dealing with rough surfaces by up to 20% compared to other 100 cc motorcycles. The Platina features 28% longer travel front suspension and 22% longer rear suspension for better shock absorption. The bike also features a soft cushion seat that Bajaj calls the ‘spring-soft’ seat, rubber footpads and directional tyres focused on ride comfort and stability.
Bajaj Platina ComforTec Mileage / Fuel Efficiency
Bajaj Platina ComforTec is rated at an impressive 104 kmpl for fuel efficiency / mileage by ARAI
Bajaj Platina ComforTec Colors
The new Bajaj Platina ComfortTec is available in ebony black with silver decals and cocktail wine with red decals.
Bajaj Platina ComforTec Engine and Specs
The new Platina ComforTec is powered by the 100cc Bajaj DTSi engine with 7.9PS of peak power produced at 7500 rpm and 8.34 Nm of torque at 5500 rpm. The complete tech specs of the new Platina ComforTec are provided below
|Type
|Single cyl, 2-valve, DTS-I with ExhausTEC
|Capacity
|102 cc
|Bore x Stroke (mm)
|47 X 58.8
|Max. Power (Ps @ RPM)
|7.9 ps @ 7500 rpm
|Max. Torque (Nm @ RPM)
|8.34 Nm @ 5500 RPM
|Starting
|Kick + Electric Starter
|Top Speed
|90 Kmph (internally tested)
|Carburetor
|PTE 16 Manual choke
|Transmission
|4 speed All down
|Frame
|Tubular, Semi double cradle
Commenting on the introduction of the new Platina, Mr Eric Vas, President Motorcycle Business said “With the introduction of this upgraded Platina ComforTec, we have made a superior product even better. Customers shall love the combination of comfort, superior mileage and LED DRL styling that the new Platina offers”
