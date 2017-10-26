$2.7 Million Apollo Intensa Emozione Hypercar Breaks Cover

After making headlines with the Apollo Gumpert, the German marquee is back with an all new model, this time known as the Apollo Intensa Emozione or Apollo IE. The model is a track only version and the company is working on a street legal variant, expected to arrive sometime later.

At the heart of the Intensa Emozione is a 6.2-litre Naturally Aspirated V12 engine. This engine produces a monstrous 780 PS and 760 Nm of torque. This engine sends power to the rear wheels through a six speed sequential gearbox with steering wheel mounted paddle shifters.

Also read: Supercar Performance Off The Road; Meet The Zarooq Sand Racer

The Apollo IE is based on a carbon fibre monocoque chassis with the front and rear crash structures as well as the body panels using the same material. Courtesy of the generous use of carbon-fibre, the model tips the weighing scale at a mere 1250 kg, helping it sprint from naught to a single tonne in just 2.7 seconds. The top speed stands at an astonishing 335 kmph. Courtesy of the aggressive and aerodynamic design, the Apollo Intensa Emozione can generate more than its own weight when its comes to downforce, 1350 kgs at a speed of 300 kmph to be precise.

For the exterior, the Apollo IE features a sharp design running across the body, replete with a large front splitter, huge air intakes, wide front and rear fenders, a centrally mounted three pipe exhaust system with blue highlights and a gigantic spoiler. Inside, the model comes equipped with features that include red upholstery, 12 inch HD display, 5 inch roof mounted display to adjust the temperature, ambient LED lighting, carbon fibre trims, fully digital instrument cluster and a six point racing harness.

In case you want to go one level further to customize your Apollo IE, the company even offers bespoke carbon fibre shell seats for which specific measurements would be taken. Owners can also opt for the the standard racing seats. Exclusivity will be a key factor, as Apollo will produce only 10 units of the Intensa Emozione, with each unit carrying a price tag of $ 2.7 Million (approximately INR 17.51 crore).

Speaking on the occasion, Norman Choi, Chairman, Apollo Automobil said, “We felt that all the technological advancement and automation in today’s supercars took away the pure, raw emotional connection between driver and car. We wanted to build a car that would fill that void separating car and driver. So we built the Apollo IE.”