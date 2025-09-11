Bajaj Auto to Pass Full GST Cut to Customers, Prices Drop Ahead of Festive Season

Four Key Takeaways
- Bajaj Auto to implement full GST benefit across motorcycles and three-wheelers.
- Up to ₹20,000 savings on Bajaj and KTM bikes.
- Up to ₹24,000 cut on three-wheelers.
- New prices take effect from September 22, 2025.
Festive Gift for Buyers
In a move that’s set to cheer two- and three-wheeler buyers, Bajaj Auto has announced that it will pass on the entire benefit of the GST reduction to its customers. The updated prices will come into force on September 22, 2025, just in time for the festive rush.
Motorcycle enthusiasts stand to save as much as ₹20,000, while small business owners and commercial buyers opting fot three-wheeler could gain up to ₹24,000 on three-wheelers. The timing is no accident—festive months are traditionally the strongest for auto sales, and Bajaj Auto’s move makes ownership far more attractive.
Leadership View
Commenting on the development, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, welcomed the GST cut and underlined the company’s decision to pass the benefit in full.
“The Government’s decision to reduce GST for most two wheelers and three wheelers is a bold step forward, which will unlock their demand and set the industry on a firm growth path. We thank the Government of India for the initiative which touches the lives of millions. Two and three wheeler mobility is the backbone of livelihoods and fulfills many family aspirations. At Bajaj Auto Ltd, we are delighted to support the initiative, making our vehicles more affordable just as the festive season begins. The timely reform will most certainly lift consumer sentiment and add to the festive cheer!,” Sharma said.
Boosting Accessibility
The revised pricing is expected to widen the appeal of Bajaj Auto’s portfolio. Whether it’s a Pulsar for young riders, a KTM for performance enthusiasts, or a three-wheeler for daily business operations, the lower upfront cost improves accessibility without compromising aspiration.
Conclusion
By passing on the GST benefit in full, Bajaj Auto has given customers a festive-season head start. The move underscores its focus on affordability and aligns with the government’s effort to boost demand in the auto sector. For buyers, it means simple gains—more savings, more value, and more reasons to celebrate