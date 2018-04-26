Automobile Manufacturers Organise National Road Safety Week

In an attempt to promote safe and courteous driving, car manufacturers are organizing National Road Safety Week. Here’s a compiled report of the National Road Safety Week:

Ford India and Indian Road Safety Campaign (IRSC) Join Hands to Promote Courteous Road Behaviour

In its ongoing efforts to promote safe and courteous driving, Ford India joined hands with Indian Road Safety Campaign (IRSC) to raise awareness on road safety issues like lack of pedestrian safety and lane driving, along with increasing road rage and distracted driving. Under the umbrella of Ford #Cartesy, the awareness campaign is led by volunteers from IRSC and will reach out to more than 5,000 students and their parents, during the road safety week.

Apart from drawing and quiz competition, one of the key engagements during the campaign will be Ford’s unique Parent Safety Report Card. With the Report Card, each student will be empowered to rate their parents on traffic rules and driving behaviour like the use of seat belts, stopping before zebra crossing. Once rated, the students will be encouraged to share the scores with their parents. The activity aims to highlight how good or bad driving behaviour as observed by children impacts their understanding of traffic rules and being courteous.

Hyundai Motor India Observes Road Safety Week 2018 across Pan India Service Network

Hyundai Motor India have announced pan-India initiatives observing the Road Safety Week starting April 23rd- April 30th, 2018. Hyundai’s road safety initiatives are aimed at promoting traffic rules and safe driving practices.

Hyundai’s activities during the Road Safety Week 2018 will provide awareness to its customers at all dealerships through 1300 workshops across India. The initiative will offer 20-point safety check up for Hyundai vehicles at all dealerships. During the weekend, sales and service camps will be organized in Resident Welfare Associations and residential societies, inviting children for drawing and slogan competition on the Traffic Safety theme. This will help children understand the importance of road safety, leading to a better tomorrow.

The #BeTheBetterGuy video will be played at all dealerships and the customers visiting the dealership outlets during the Road Safety Week will be encouraged to take safety pledge to #BeTheBetterGuy and abide by key areas of road safety like- Avoid Under Age Driving, Don’t Drink & Drive, Avoid Usage of Mobile Phone while driving, Over Speeding & Violation of Traffic Signal. The activities will also be promoted through SMS, Whatsapp and on Facebook to create mass awareness.

Honda kick-starts National Road Safety Week 2018

Starting ‘National Road Safety Week 2018’ with a bang, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has kick-started its pan-India road safety awareness initiatives to ride home the message #HelmetOnLifeOn across India. The National Road Safety Week will be celebrated from 23rd – 30th April 2018.

Honda will spread road safety awareness to thousands across India in just a week. Starting from within, Honda’s 22,000 associates will take the road safety pledge. Additionally, Honda will also spread awareness through its 12 traffic parks via special activities in collaboration with corporates, educational institutions and its 5,700+ network spread across India.

Renault India Kick starts ‘National Road Safety Week’ in association with SIAM-SAFE

In a bid to spread awareness on road safety, Renault, the number one European automotive brand in India, has initiated a National Road Safety Week in association with India’s apex automobile industry body SIAM-SAFE (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers-Society of Automotive Fitness and Environment) across the country from April 23 – April 30. In line with this year’s theme of ‘SADAK SURAKSH-JEEVAN RAKSHA, Renault India will conduct road safety awareness campaigns in all Renault dealerships across the country. Renault has also organized car safety checkups and will offer discounts on safety parts, accessories and tyres to all its customers.

National Road Safety Week will focus on the importance and need to follow traffic rules, including traffic lights, speed limits, pedestrian crossing rules, and wearing seat-belts while driving a car, amongst others. Activities such as education programs for drivers, training workshops and modules aiming to increase road safety awareness among school children would also be a part of this road safety week. As a responsible corporate entity, Renault India is driving this initiative to emphasize and to highlight how by adopting simple rules, people can curb the carnage and make the roads safer.

During this week-long initiative, Renault India’s network of dealerships across India will interact with customers to increase awareness on road safety, highlight the major causes for road accidents and the best ways to prevent them. The activities include displaying safety banners, road signs, distribution of pamphlets related to road safety. The dealerships will also screen road safety films in their customer lounges and will also organize rallies to encourage more people to obey traffic rules.

During the National Road Safety Week, Renault India customers can avail up to 15% discount on safety parts & accessories, get special offers on tyres, and get comprehensive safety car check-ups.