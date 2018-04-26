First Edition Of The TVS Apache RR Cup Announced; But There’s One Big Criteria

TVS has announced the first edition of the Apache RR Cup which will be reserved for the new Apache RR310 motorcycle. The flagship Apache will be modified for the race track. The selection for the First RR Cup will be held on May 12, 2018, at MMRT in Chennai. The fastest 12 riders will be selected based on lap timing. To participate, the rider needs to be:

National Championship rider with a podium finish or

One Make rider with a podium finish

Participants need to pay a Refundable Deposit of INR 5,000/- in advance. The aforementioned amount will be used to cover damages to the bike, if any. The selected riders need to pay a Entry Fee of INR 17,500 (depends on the organizer) for five rounds. Participants would also have to pay INR 25,000 in advance for repair and maintenance of the motorcycles for a year.

The TVS Apache RR310, in stock form, uses a 312.2cc, single-cylinder, DOHC engine that is tuned to produce 34hp of power at 9,700rpm and 27.3Nm of peak torque at 7,700rpm. However, the race spec version will receive a different state of tune and we expect to see slightly higher performance numbers on the track-only Apache RR310. The motorcycle may also get a more stiffer, track-focused tune for the suspension.

Excited about the new TVS Apache RR Cup? Eager to participate? Click Here For Registration Details.