2018 Honda Gold Wing Deliveries Commence In Kochi

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced the commencement of deliveries of 2018 edition Gold Wing in Kochi. Total of three units were delivered at an event to their owners. The 2018 edition of the luxury tourer made its India debut at the 2018 Auto Expo.

This new edition of the tourer is claimed to be lighter, more powerful and quick in riding. The touring icon now comes with newly-developed horizontally-opposed 1,833cc 6-cylinder engine, 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) and is the first Honda to get a double wishbone front suspension. Peak power of 125 bhp arrives at 5,500rpm while the peak torque of 170 Nm is delivered at 4,500rpm.

The 2018 Gold Wing will be available in Candy Ardent Red colour and priced at INR 26.85 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Key Features of the 2018 Honda Gold Wing

Advanced Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

Cruise control via Throttle By Wire (TBW)

Electric windscreen adjustable for angle and height

Apple CarPlay Integration allows iPhone users to connect their smartphones with the Gold Wing

7-inch TFT colour display

Full LED lighting and auto-cancelling indicators

Smart key control, which adds convenience for ignition and luggage

Speaking on the occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said that the 2018 edition of the tourer was showstopper for Honda 2Wheelers India Auto Expo pavilion. The 2018 Gold Wing, now comes with advanced features like Apple CarPlay’, first on any motorcycle in the world, which can be accessed on the swanky new 7-inch TFT display making it exclusive in the segment.