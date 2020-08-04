Audi RS Q8 Teased Ahead Of India Launch, Belts Out 600 PS and 800 NM!

Back in the day, SUVs majorly didn’t do very well in the performance department and that was reserved for the likes of sportscars. The common notion that surrounds SUVs is that they are bulky, rugged and are built to deal with a variety of terrains. Enter ‘Super-SUVs’, a new breed of SUVs which reek of sportscar-like performance and handling characteristics, without losing out on the butch appeal. The latest entrant in this sphere will be the Audi RS Q8. Audi India recently teased the launch of their flagship SUV on their social media channels.

More details

As the name suggests, the RS Q8 is the performance version of the Q8 which was launched earlier this year. The Q8 was launched in India at a starting price of ₹1.33 crore. Expect the RS Q8 to be priced upwards of ₹2 crore. It would go head-on against the Porsche Cayenne Turbo and Lamborghini Urus.

The powertrain

The highlight of this performance-SUV is obviously, the powertrain. The RS Q8 is powered by a 4-litre TFSI twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine which is capable of belting out 600PS and 800 Nm. The SUV can get from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8s and go on to 200 kmph in 13.7s. Top speed is limited to up to 305 kmph. What goes on to show its capabilities even further is the fact that it is the fastest SUV to lap the Nurburgring. Tested and tuned at the renowned Nurburgring race track in Germany, the RSQ8 raced to a lap time of 7:42:25 over the course of 12.94 miles (20.82 kilometres) ring. Transmission duties are managed by an eight-speed Tiptronic auto unit.

Interior and exterior details

Exterior highlights that differentiate the Audi RS Q8 from the regular model include an aggressive fascia, new single-frame grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, integrated diffuser and RS-spec spoiler. The model receives 22-inch alloy wheels as standard while the 23-inch units are available as an option.

Inside, the upcoming Audi RS Q8 will come equipped with sport seats, leather and Alcantara trims, RS-spec flat-bottom steering wheel and the virtual cockpit. There are as many as seven drive modes inside the RS Q8 on offer in international markets which allows for a whole wide range of steering, suspension and transmission shift programs.

