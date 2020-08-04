Triumph India To Launch The Street Triple R On 11th August

Resting all the speculations, Triumph India has confirmed the launch of the Street Triple R. The much-awaited middleweight naked streetfighter will sit under the Street Triple RS and will replace the base S variant which was on sale earlier. Expect the Street Triple R to carry a slightly lower price tag than the RS. It will make the Street Triple range more accessible to the potential buyers and will rival the likes of Kawasaki Z900 and the recently launched BMW F900 R. The Street Triple R will arrive in India on August 11, 2020.

The powertrain

The Street Triple R is going to derive power from the same 765cc triple engine that does the job on the RS. But the R is more toned down than the RS. While the RS makes 121PS of power at 11,750rpm and generates 78.63Nm of torque at 9,350rpm, the R makes 116PS of power at 12,000rpm and generates 78Nm of torque at 9,400rpm.

The power figures are the same as before but the company claims that they have reworked that engine a little and now it feels more responsive than before, which has been achieved with a seven per cent reduction in the rotational inertia for more precise throttle response. The engineers have also tweaked the airbox and the exhaust unit for superior performance and more distinct engine note.The engine comes equipped with a six-speed manual transmission. The Street Triple R, like its more powerful sibling, comes with a bi-directional quick-shifter.

Other specs

The new ‘R’ model also benefits from an LCD multi-functional instrument console with informatics such as digital speedometer, fuel gauge, trip computer, analogue tachometer, lap timer, gear position indicator, and TPMS info. Some of the key features on the bike include up-down quickshifter, Brembo M4.32 brake callipers (front), fully adjustable Showa suspension, riding modes, and Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres.

The 2020 iteration of the motorcycle packs updated styling and motor. The 2020 Street Triple R comes with aggressively-styled twin-pod LED headlamps with LED DRLs, redesigned tank shrouds and a sleeker tail section.

Some reports suggest that several dealerships across the country have already commenced the pre-bookings for the motorcycle. When launched, the Street Triple R is likely to cost around ₹9.70 lakh to ₹10.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS was introduced a couple of months ago in the Indian market. The British manufacturer, after a long delay, finally unleashed the middleweight naked streetfighter and managed to surprise the motorcycling fraternity by pricing it at INR 11.13 Lakh. The price sounded a bit familiar because the BS4 version of Street Triple RS was priced the same. The Street Triple RS is now retailing at INR 11.33 Lakh. If you consider the plethora of updates the new model has received over its predecessor, the INR 20,000 rise in price seems justified. The rise in price will also clear up some space and price gap for the Street Triple R to slot in.