Audi Q2 SUV Launched In India At A Starting Price Of INR 34.99 Lakh
The Audi Q2 has been launched in India and will replace the Q3 as the brand’s new entry-level SUV for India. The Q2 for India will be available in five trim levels – Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus II and the top-spec Technology. In terms of pricing, the aforementioned variants are priced at INR 34.99 lakh, INR 40.89 lakh, INR 44.64 lakh, INR 45.14 lakh and INR 48.89 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). Unfortunately, we aren’t getting the facelifted version which is ready for launch elsewhere.
All variants are offered with a Complementary Peace of Mind offer which includes 5 year Service Package with 2+3 years Extended Warranty and 2+3 years Road Side Assistance. Additionally, a panoramic glass sunroof is available at an additional cost of INR 1.5 lakh.
The Audi Q2 is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that cranks out 190hp. Power is transferred to all four wheels via Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system and can be tweaked via the Audi Drive Select system. Luggage room is expandable from 405 litres to 1050 litres and an LED Ambient lighting package allows to pick between 10 different colours using the MMI display. Inside, an Audi Phone Box charges your phone wirelessly and the MMI system is also compliant with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Airconditioning is a 2-Zone affair.
The Q2 also gets ‘myAudi Connect’ where the latest version of the App offers several additional functions including login for Audi Club India members, payment options to enable in-app merchandise purchase, exclusive offers from Audi Concierge, offers on car-life products and online help and support. These features are offered as standard for all Audi Q2 customers.
Key Highlights of the Audi Q2:
- 2.0-liter four-cylinder TFSI engine puts out 190 hp & 320 Nm of torque.
- Seven-speed S tronic Dual Clutch Transmission
- Quattro permanent all-wheel-drive system
- Four-link suspension & Progressive steering
- Audi Drive Select System
Audi Q2 Design
- Strong Singleframe grille with Octagonal Design with large air inlets
- Eye-catching low roof design to make a statement
- High shoulder line converges into a long roof spoiler and a diffuser for that sporty coupe look.
- The Audi Q2 is 1548 mm tall, 1805 mm wide, 4318 cm long and has a wheelbase of 2593 mm.
- High entry and seating position offer good visibility
- Lots of storage compartments available at all seats
Audi Q2 Features
- Audi Virtual Cockpit; High resolution 31.24 cms, 1440 x 540-pixel TFT display.
- Audi Virtual Cockpit screens display detailed data and come with two display modes – Classic and Dynamic.
- LED Ambient lighting package offers ten colours.
- MMI system offers controls using natural language operation and integrated MMI search.
- Navigation, Phone, Music, and selected third-party apps can be accessed using the MMI menu.
- Audi Phone Box offers wireless charging and is located at the centre console for easy access.
- Audi Sound System with 10 loudspeakers including a subwoofer, and a six-channel amplifier that produces 180 watts.