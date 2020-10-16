Audi Q2 SUV Launched In India At A Starting Price Of INR 34.99 Lakh

The Audi Q2 has been launched in India and will replace the Q3 as the brand’s new entry-level SUV for India. The Q2 for India will be available in five trim levels – Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus II and the top-spec Technology. In terms of pricing, the aforementioned variants are priced at INR 34.99 lakh, INR 40.89 lakh, INR 44.64 lakh, INR 45.14 lakh and INR 48.89 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). Unfortunately, we aren’t getting the facelifted version which is ready for launch elsewhere.

All variants are offered with a Complementary Peace of Mind offer which includes 5 year Service Package with 2+3 years Extended Warranty and 2+3 years Road Side Assistance. Additionally, a panoramic glass sunroof is available at an additional cost of INR 1.5 lakh.

The Audi Q2 is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that cranks out 190hp. Power is transferred to all four wheels via Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system and can be tweaked via the Audi Drive Select system. Luggage room is expandable from 405 litres to 1050 litres and an LED Ambient lighting package allows to pick between 10 different colours using the MMI display. Inside, an Audi Phone Box charges your phone wirelessly and the MMI system is also compliant with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Airconditioning is a 2-Zone affair.

The Q2 also gets ‘myAudi Connect’ where the latest version of the App offers several additional functions including login for Audi Club India members, payment options to enable in-app merchandise purchase, exclusive offers from Audi Concierge, offers on car-life products and online help and support. These features are offered as standard for all Audi Q2 customers.

Key Highlights of the Audi Q2:

2.0-liter four-cylinder TFSI engine puts out 190 hp & 320 Nm of torque.

Seven-speed S tronic Dual Clutch Transmission

Quattro permanent all-wheel-drive system

Four-link suspension & Progressive steering

Audi Drive Select System

Audi Q2 Design

Strong Singleframe grille with Octagonal Design with large air inlets

Eye-catching low roof design to make a statement

High shoulder line converges into a long roof spoiler and a diffuser for that sporty coupe look.

The Audi Q2 is 1548 mm tall, 1805 mm wide, 4318 cm long and has a wheelbase of 2593 mm.

High entry and seating position offer good visibility

Lots of storage compartments available at all seats

Audi Q2 Features