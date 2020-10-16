2021 Renault Kwid Electric Unveiled As Dacia Spring EV At Global Launch

The Renault Kwid EV has been unveiled in European markets, where the car will be sold with a different brand name- Dacia Spring Electric. The Dacia Spring will be launched in Europe by the end of 2021. This electric vehicle has a few cosmetic changes, however, it does retain the DNA of the original Renault Kwid. The new design comes with a newly revised and moveable front grille that carries the car’s charging port. The EV also gets automatic LED headlights, rear lights with Dacia Y-shaped lighting feature along with a new “Orange Pack” available on the launch car. This makes the Dacia Spring EV’s mirrors, roof bars, and front grille, ace a special get the orange treatment.

The Dacia Spring EV was unveiled at Renault EWays event. The carmaker has positioned this as its most affordable Electric Vehicle and expects the Dacia Spring to emerge as the best selling Dacia in the near future. To give it a crossover look, the Dacia spring comes with Faux skid plates, low-mounted headlamps, and high ground clearance. The Dacia Spring EV was also presented in the car-sharing version at the Renault EWays event.

On the performance front, the Dacia Spring EV is powered by a 33 kW electric motor and generates up to 125 Nm of peak torque. The Dacia Spring Ev also gets a 28.6 kWh battery, which has successfully claimed 295km of range as per the WLTP driving cycle.

The company also provides a Wallbox charger, which can charge the battery to its full capacity in just 4 hours and 27 minutes. The other option is using a DC fast charging cable that will charge 80% of the battery in 50 minutes, by using a fast-charging column. However, the EV can also be charged using any common domestic socket.

Inside the cabin, the Dacia Spring EV comes with a host of features like- a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 3.5-inch color MID, assisted, camera parking, power windows, and remote lock.

The EV also comes with a full LED headlight setup and a pair of 14-inch alloy wheels. From the event, the carmaker has also announced that the Dacia Spring will be first available through a car-sharing service across Europe from early 2021 with Zity being one of the launch partners. All other individual customers will get access to booking and deliveries, by 2021. There will also be a cargo version with 800 litres of the boot and a payload capacity of 365 kg, for a proper zero-emission last-mile delivery operation.

Renault also has plans to introduce the Dacia Spring EV in India. It will be launched here as Renault Kwid EV, in the price bracket of Rs 8-10 lakhs. This entry-level budget-friendly cross-over will rival against the likes of Mahindra eKUV100, and the upcoming Maruti WagonR EV, Citroen EV, Tata HBX EV in India.