Audi Opens Its Pre-Owned Car Business Outlet In Ahemdabad

In the year 2021, German luxury carmaker Audi has focused a lot on increasing its pre-owned car business. Now, the brand has opened its twelfth pre-owned showroom Audi Approved: plus, in Ahemdabad. The showroom spans across 2000 sq. ft. with a capacity to display 4 cars. The showroom will cater to the rising demand in the city located along the banks of the Sabarmati and nearby regions, including Gandhinagar, the state capital.

Official statement

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The per capita income of Gujarat is almost double the national figure, and Ahmedabad has emerged as a crucial economic and industrial hub in India. Over the years, we have observed a steady increase in the demand for luxury cars in the city and its adjacent areas. The showroom will help us tap into this and expand our pre-owned car business. The facility will offer customers a range of pre-owned Audi cars that have gone through stringent quality checks to ensure the ultimate Audi experience. We will be opening more such showrooms in new geographies in the coming months.”

Commenting on the new showroom, Mr. Samir Mistry, Audi Ahmedabad, said, “We have a long-standing relationship of 13 years with Audi India. The opening of the new Audi Approved: plus showroom will further strengthen the brand’s presence in the region and provide customers with a great experience while opening doors to a new cluster of customers who wish to upgrade to luxury cars. As a result, consumers feel more confident and have access to an authorized dealer to purchase Audi pre-owned cars.”

Audi: upcoming launches

Audi India has started the Local production of their Q7 SUV at the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad. The Audi Q7 could be available with two engine options including a 2.0-liter TFSI petrol engine and a 3.0-liter TFSI petrol engine. While the former is capable of producing 252 hp and 370 Nm of torque, the latter produces 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque.

Furthermore, the transmission duties on both variants are handled by an eight-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system will be standard. In terms of design and exterior features, the Q7 demonstrates Audi’s current design language. Also, it bears a large octagon-shaped single frame, with six upright slats to provide a bold and aerodynamic look to the SUV. The restyled rear gets a striking new chrome strip that creates a visual connection between the flat rear lights and the horizontal body line. Additionally, the designers also managed to achieve a clear view with flat surfaces, which span the entire width of the car, particularly in the license plate region.

