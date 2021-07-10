Audi Marks 50 Years Of “Vorsprung Durch Technik”

The world renown carmaker from Ingolstadt is celebrating 50 years of its tagline “Vorsprung durch Technik”. Audi says that despite 5 decades have passed, the world famous slogan of the four-ring brand lost its appeal. The slogan isn’t just a slogan for Audi- its an expression of the company’s future oriented approach. Many new innovations have been made because of Audi’s approach such as Quattro all wheel drive system and Matrix LED lights which continue to influence the industry even today.

In 1969, Auto Union GmbH merged with Neckarsulmer NSU Motorenwerke to form Audi NSU Auto Union AG at the Neckarsulm location. location. The new company’s range of models spanned from the air-cooled engines of the rear-wheel drive NSU Prinz series to the water-cooled four-cylinder engines of the front-wheel drive Audi 60 and Audi 100. To communicate this innovation and uniqueness, the employee in the Audi NSI advertising department devised the slogan that people around the world would come to recognize: “Vorsprung durch Technik”. Audi has had many milestones over the years and with regards to the biggest milestone every achieved Oliver Hoffmann, member of the board of management of Audi for technical development stated that, “The most important milestone for me is quattro technology. Not only was it the foundation for our rally successes, it also represents the transfer of our experience from racing into serial production. Since then, quattro and Audi go hand-in-hand. Equally important was the first Audi A8 with Audi Space Frame technology in 1194, which helps us finally cement our place in the premium segment.”

Audi even had a very successful phase in the decade of 2000s where it dominated the Le Mans and the market with its new technologies. With new technologies such as FSI, Turbo-FSI, laser light, Ultra technology and hybrids, the Four Rings dominated the renowned long-distance race as the unparalleled serial winner. The aluminium compact A2 1.2 TDI also made its debut: It was the first and, to this day, only four-door three-litre car. Audi also made advancements in terms of electric mobility. They unveiled the E-Tron in 2018 which boasted a range of 400kms. The E-Tron has also made it to our shores an will be launched soon.